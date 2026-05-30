Jessica Simpson Makes Surprise Announcement on Stage at Graton Resort and Casino

Singer Jessica Simpson made a surprise announcement on stage at the Graton Resort And Casino in Rohnert Park in Northern California on Thursday evening. She revealed that she is working on a new 'project' and will have a cameraman filming her performance. Simpson has hinted at her project on social media and has spoken about her music career in recent interviews.

Jessica Simpson made a surprise announcement on stage at the Graton Resort And Casino in Rohnert Park in Northern California on Thursday evening. The 45-year-old singer explained to the audience that she was working on a new 'project' and would have a cameraman filming her performance, a source who was at the concert told The Daily Mail.

Simpson hinted at her project on Instagram earlier: 'I finally let the cameras back in for a special project, they'll be filming the next 2 shows! Come be part of my next chapter!

' The Texas-born songbird sang her heart out with her old tunes as well as some newer ones from her latest album, Nashville Canyon. Her set list included I Wanna Love You Forever, Come On Over, A Public Affair, These Boots Are Made for Walkin', Irresistible and Think I'm in Love With You. Simpson wore a sheer black dress over her black bra and underwear adding high-heeled boots and diamond jewelry with her blonde hair down.

She will next be in Highland, California at the Yaamava' Theater on June 1, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at the Wind Creek Event Center on June 11, at Waterloo in New York at the del Lago Resort & Casino on June 13, and in Kettering, Ohio at Fraze Pavilion on June 22. On October 1 she will perform in Mexico City in Mexico at the La Maraka. Simpson has hinted at a project when landing at the Santa Rosa airport on Wednesday.

Speaking at a concert in Connecticut, Jessica said: 'My whole music career, you know I had a job, and it was to be a pop star and I tried but I will say when you're younger you just never feel good enough and it's okay to not feel good enough.

'I want everyone to have grace for themselves when they just don't feel good enough sometimes. But I'm very good at convincing myself that my purpose is bigger than the moment that I'm in - a really hard time of my life I just kinda had to surrender myself to the intuition to the light that was in front of me and just focus on that.

' The I Wanna Love You Forever singer described how music merely became 'a job' for her. Jessica said: 'It was never about the music. It was never about my voice. It was never about my purpose.

It was about chasing hits. It was about how many spins you got on the radio and just making sure they (the label) recouped. It was a job.

' Simpson felt creatively restricted during the early phase of her music career. She explained: 'Back in the day as a pop star, you could sing an R+B song, but I wasn't allowed to write (one).

'She was electric, totally on fire as she put on a dazzling show, she really knocked it out of the park,' said the concert goer. Simpson added her country album Nashville Canyon takes her back to her Texas roots.

'I had to go back. I had to rediscover the child,' admitted Simpson





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Jessica Simpson Graton Resort And Casino Rohnert Park Northern California New Project

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