Jessica Simpson Sizzles in a Swimsuit While Sharing Her Struggles and Performing on Stage

Jessica Simpson, a 45-year-old fashion designer, shared a post on Instagram about her struggles since splitting from her husband Eric Johnson in October 2023. She mentioned that performing on stage for her fans has helped her work through her emotions. Simpson also presented her summer collection for Walmart in a swimsuit and promoted her Nashville Canyon album on tour.

Jessica Simpson has never looked better in her life. The 45-year-old fashion designer sizzled in a swimsuit as she presented her summer collection for Walmart on Wednesday.

The blonde had a very toned figure and small waistline as she showed off a new zebra print one-piece with a floral print design on top that sells for $32. But the star does not seem to be feeling as great as she looks. That same day Simpson shared a heartbreaking post to Instagram about how she has been suffering since splitting from her husband Eric Johnson in October 2023.

And the Texas native added that the only thing that has helped her work through her emotions is performing on stage for her fans. She is currently on tour to promote her Nashville Canyon album. Jessica Simpson has never looked better as she sizzled in a swimsuit while presenting her summer collection for Walmart on Wednesday. The blonde had a very toned figure as she showed off a new zebra print one-piece.

As I go through my life and my heart gets broken inside of my safe places, I have learned to cling to these words that have become somewhat of a daily affirmation “Home is a feeling, not a place”... I wrote Fade the day that the trajectory of my life changed forever in October of 2023. I am able to free myself from the pain of disappointment every single time I am blessed to be able to take the stage.

I’m so lucky to vulnerably sing and chat with all of you that come to these shows! Thank y’all for making me feel loved and valued! Excited to see and share powerful, inspiring and real moments with everyone this week! Our new collection at @walmart is summer concert ready!

I love seeing y’all in your @jessicasimpsonstyle at my shows! Come say hi at a M&G or tag us! PA, NY, and OH - I’ll see y’all this week





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Jessica Simpson Fashion Designer Summer Collection Walmart Swimsuit Struggles Performing On Stage Nashville Canyon Album Instagram Post Split From Husband Home Is A Feeling Not A Place Fade Song New Project

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