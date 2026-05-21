Jessie J Cancer-Free After 11 Months of Diagnosis

The singer revealed her positive news, 11 months after her breast cancer diagnosis, on Instagram. She wrote: 'RESULTS ARE IN AND I AM CANCER FREE!! I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year. Congratulations to you for fighting so well and remaining positive throughout the ordeal. I hope you continue such positivity throughout your journey of recovery.

Jessie J has revealed she is cancer-free, 11 months after her diagnosis. The singer, 38, shared the news on Instagram after going to hospital for her annual check-up.

She had revealed in June she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy as part of her treatment. Jessie was in hospital for an MRI and revealed the happy results in the caption of her post. Many stars shared their delight in the comments, with Andrea McLean writing 'Ohhh this is WONDERFUL NEWS!!

' Brenda Edwards added 'This is amazing news, I’m so happy for you! '. Jessie had previously undergone a mastectomy in June and had to cancel her tour.

However, she is now trying to 'make the best' of a bad situation





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Jessie J Breast Cancer Diagnosis Mastectomy MRI Hospital Visit Positive Vibes Cancer-Free Years Ago Recovery

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