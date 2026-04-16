Jessie Ware Dazzles in Sheer Dress at Album Launch Alongside James Norton

Singer Jessie Ware celebrated her new album Superbloom in a daring sheer dress, joined by actor James Norton, her co-star in the provocative music video for her single Ride. The video, inspired by BDSM themes, has sparked conversations, with Ware expressing gratitude for its impact.

Singer Jessie Ware , 41, celebrated the launch of her latest album, Superbloom , in spectacular fashion on Thursday, opting for a daring sheer dress that showcased her daring fashion sense. The ensemble, which revealed her underwear, was expertly paired with a striking faux-fur coat, creating a memorable and bold statement.

The album launch event, held at Bambi in London, saw Ware accompanied by actor James Norton, her co-star in the recently released, provocative music video for her new single, Ride. The video, characterized by its BDSM themes, features Norton portraying Ware's 'sexy cowboy' lover. It is replete with suggestive scenes depicting Ware in a dominant role over a submissive Norton, 40, both dressed in classic cowboy attire. The visual narrative draws clear parallels to the popular Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, with notable imagery including Ware placing her fingers in Norton's mouth and blindfolding him with a rope. Ware has since commented on the impact of the video, sharing that some parents at school gates have expressed gratitude for it, noting that it has fostered conversations. The track itself, with its disco-infused sound, incorporates a sample of the iconic theme from the 1966 Western film, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, composed by the legendary Ennio Morricone. Ware previously recounted the serendipitous nature of enlisting Norton for the role. She explained that she approached him with the idea during a performance by their mutual friend, Jack Peñate, with whom she collaborated on the song Ride. She recalled asking him, 'James, do you ride a horse, and would you be up for being a sexy cowboy in the video?' Upon receiving the song, Norton was enthusiastic, and Ware expressed her deep appreciation for his involvement. Ware described the filming process as surprisingly smooth, attributing this to Norton's professionalism and gentlemanly demeanor. She humorously recalled a frigid February day on set, where at 10 am, she found herself playfully licking his ear. She praised the visual aesthetic of the video, noting that it was shot on film, and gave credit to the director, Thomas, and the horse, Caravan, for their contributions. Norton, for his part, admitted he could not refuse the opportunity to participate, describing the experience as a 'properly fun ride.' He stated, 'When Jessie came to me with the idea of being in her music video, I couldn't find a reason to say no. Ride is such a great tune and as a long-time fan of Jessie's work, and more recently a friend, it felt like a fun thing to do. Jessie, Thomas, and the whole crew made sure it was a properly fun ride.' Intriguingly, the music video also offered Norton a personal connection to the Fifty Shades universe, as he had previously auditioned for, but ultimately missed out on, the role of Christian Grey in the film franchise. That pivotal part was awarded to Irish actor Jamie Dornan, which significantly boosted his career. The launch event underscored Ware's bold artistic vision and her continued success in the music industry





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