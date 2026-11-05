Jesus de Miguel Death Investigation: Mourning and Legal Probe in Spain

Police investigate the tragic death of Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel after a collision with Jesus Owono, as friends and family mourn the Tenerife striker.

Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel, the 30-year-old striker for Tenerife, passed away on Tuesday morning following a catastrophic collision during a second-division match. The tragedy occurred when Andorra FC goalkeeper Jesus Owono delivered a flying knee to De Miguel's chest before the game was abandoned. Police in Tenerife have since launched a judicial investigation into the incident, examining both the medical response and the potential for involuntary manslaughter charges against Owono.

The legal probe was initiated by homicide squad officers in Santa Cruz after court officials confirmed that any death not resulting from natural causes automatically triggers a judicial inquiry. While legal experts suggest that criminal charges are unlikely because the clash happened during open play, investigators are scrutinizing the actions of the goalkeeper and the emergency care provided on the pitch. The primary focus remains on determining if the tackle was involuntary and assessing the effectiveness of the on-site medical intervention.

Also read Jesus Owono's team-mate defends goalkeeper after death of Jesus de Miguel

Family Grief and Hospital Ordeals

Fernando Roman, a close friend of the late player and a footballer for Talavera, has detailed the profound grief experienced by De Miguel's loved ones. Roman revealed that De Miguel's girlfriend, Maria, was alone at the hospital when they learned of the injury. She had been at the stadium with their one-year-old daughter, Carla, when the horror challenge occurred. Maria was later joined by De Miguel's parents, who traveled to Tenerife after being informed that their son was in intensive care.

Roman spoke with Maria throughout the night, describing her as being hit 'very hard' by the tragedy. He noted that De Miguel's father, upon seeing the impact of the collision on television at his bar in Navahermosa, burst into tears and immediately gathered his family to travel to the island. The emotional toll on the family has been immense, with Roman emphasizing the need to support Maria and their young daughter during this unbearable time.

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Fernando Roman Tribute and Memories

Reflecting on their bond, Roman shared a heartfelt letter on social media, describing De Miguel as a humble, hardworking man who brought happiness to everyone around him. He recalled specific memories, including trips to Punta Cana and time spent with their daughters, highlighting De Miguel's role as a supportive friend who was always there during difficult moments. Roman expressed devastation, stating that he considered De Miguel a member of his own family and a truly good person.

The friendship between Roman and De Miguel was built on shared experiences and mutual support. Roman remembered planning a trip to Disney with their families and daughters, a future now cut short by the tragedy. He emphasized that while he and his partner Tamara are heartbroken, they find comfort in knowing De Miguel is with his daughter, Maria, and his entire family from above. The tribute underscores the deep personal loss felt by those closest to the Tenerife striker.

Medical Collapse and Judicial Scrutiny

De Miguel died at Nuestra Senora Candelaria University Hospital after his neurological condition worsened following the incident. The collision occurred near the halfway line as De Miguel attempted to clear the ball, resulting in him being stretchered off the field. Police are now questioning medical personnel involved in his care and sifting through medical reports to understand the sequence of events. The investigation aims to determine if there were any lapses in the emergency response that may have contributed to the fatal outcome.

Judicial proceedings will likely result in a lengthy ban for Jesus Owono, even if criminal charges are not pursued. The focus of the inquiry is on the procedural aspects of the match and the medical protocols followed during the emergency. Authorities are ensuring a thorough examination of all evidence, including the actions of Owono and the conduct of the medical team on the day of the match. The case highlights the serious risks faced by athletes and the importance of robust safety measures in professional sports.