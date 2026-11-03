Jesus Owono Faces Sport Ban After Player Death

Jesus Owono is expected to avoid criminal charges but face a lengthy suspension after a challenge caused the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel.

The Spanish football community is mourning the tragic death of CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel following a high-profile incident involving Andorra FC goalkeeper Jesus Owono. De Miguel, who was thirty years old, passed away this morning after his condition deteriorated overnight. The fatal collision occurred during a Spanish second division match against Andorra FC, which was abandoned deep into stoppage time. Owono, a twenty-five-year-old goalkeeper, has reportedly insisted that he had no intention to cause harm with the reckless challenge.

The Challenge Details and Immediate Aftermath

The core details of the incident reveal a terrifying moment near the halfway line where Owono attempted to clear the ball. During this action, Owono launched a flying knee that connected directly with de Miguel's chest. The force of the blow was immediate and severe, leading to the match being abandoned by the referee shortly after the incident. De Miguel was attended to on the pitch for over five minutes while his teammates displayed visible distress, with some appearing to be in tears. The Tenerife club confirmed that the forward's condition worsened significantly overnight, culminating in his death.

Also read CD Tenerife Striker Jesus de Miguel Dies Following On-Field Collision

Owono Stands By No Harm Intention Claim

Jesus Owono and his club, Andorra FC, maintain that the incident was a tragic error rather than an act of malice. Journalist Iván Alvarez reported on COPE radio that both parties insisted there was no intent to cause injury. Owono has reportedly closed his Instagram account due to the abusive backlash, including chants of 'murderer' from the stadium crowd. He is described as being very upset by the events and has expressed a desire to apologize to de Miguel's family privately. Alvarez noted that Owono finds it hard to comprehend that anyone would intend to harm a fellow professional in such a manner.

Legal Outlook and Expected Sporting Sanctions

Spanish reports indicate that Owono is likely to avoid criminal sanctions for the fatal collision. The focus now shifts to disciplinary actions within the football associations. According to reports from AS newspaper, the challenge constitutes violent conduct resulting in serious injury. This typically carries a suspension ranging from four to twelve games. The specific nature of Owono's flying knee suggests the suspension could be at the higher end of that spectrum, potentially lasting eight to twelve games. This outcome aligns with the view that the act was an excessive and violent mistake rather than a criminal assault.

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Owono Career History and Player Background

Jesus Owono brings a significant history to this tragic event. He is an international goalkeeper for Equatorial Guinea, having represented his nation forty-four times. His career includes appearances at two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. Owono grew up in the Basque Country after moving to San Sebastian at the age of eight. He came through the Real Sociedad youth academy and joined Alaves at sixteen. He became the first Equatorial Guinean born in the country to play in Spain's top flight, earning eleven LaLiga matches before joining Andorra on loan last season and permanently this summer.

Impact on Tenerife and Future Procedures

CD Tenerife has issued a statement expressing deep sorrow for the devastated family and the people of Tenerife. The club emphasized their support during this cruel time. Meanwhile, Owono and his teammates have reportedly returned to Barcelona. Spanish media outlet Marca states that de Miguel suffered cardiac arrest during transport to the hospital and had to be revived in the ambulance. The incident has left the football world in shock, with the upcoming disciplinary hearings likely to define the sporting consequences for Owono and the lasting impact on the teams involved.