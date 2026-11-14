Jesus Owono Suspended 12 Matches Following Death of Jesus de Miguel

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono receives a 12-match ban after a collision caused the death of Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel. Spanish authorities confirm the match result stands.

The Spanish Football Federation has issued a 12-match suspension to FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono. This disciplinary action follows the tragic death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel, who died after a severe collision with Owono during a Segunda Division match earlier this month.

De Miguel passed away shortly after the incident, which occurred late in the game. The confrontation between the two players involved excessive force, leading to immediate red cards and the eventual abandonment of the match by officials.

Also read Jesus Owono future undecided following Jesus de Miguel death

Disciplinary Committee Ruling Details

The federation's disciplinary committee reviewed the referee's report, which explicitly stated that Owono violently struck an opponent in the chest with his leg while the ball was in play. The committee determined that the use of excessive force justified the maximum available sanction under current regulations.

In its official statement, the committee emphasized that the assessment was based on the facts recorded by the match officials. They noted that the tragic outcome resulting in the death of Jesus de Miguel was a matter of public knowledge.

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The ruling confirmed that the nature of the conduct and the accompanying circumstances necessitated the harshest penalty. The 25-year-old Equatorial Guinea international was sent off during the game for his actions, which are now formally recognized as the direct cause of the suspension.

Match Result and Official Stance

The Spanish Football Federation also announced that the 2-2 scoreline from the abandoned game will stand officially. The match was stopped seven minutes into stoppage time following the collision that led to De Miguel being removed from the pitch.

Officials explained that maintaining the current score avoids the logistical and ethical complexity of resuming play from the precise moment of the incident. They described this decision as the most respectful course of action given the extraordinary and tragic circumstances surrounding the event.

This approach ensures that the match concludes without requiring further athletic activity from the players involved, particularly in the immediate aftermath of such a devastating loss for the Tenerife squad and their supporters.

Legal Investigation and Club Response

Spanish police have formally opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter. This legal inquiry is standard practice under Spanish law for incidents resulting in death during sporting events, ensuring all potential criminal liabilities are examined.

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Outside the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez Stadium in Santa Cruz, tributes have been paid to Jesus de Miguel by fans and colleagues. The outpouring of grief highlights the significant impact of the loss on the local community and the broader football world.

FC Andorra manager Carles Manso provided an update on Owono's future on Thursday. He stated that the goalkeeper has not yet decided whether he will return to professional football following this intense period.

The suspension effectively removes Owono from competitive action for the remainder of the current season and potentially parts of the next, depending on the exact calendar dates of the scheduled matches. This long-term ban underscores the severity with which sports governing bodies view acts of excessive force on the pitch.

Impact on League Standing

With the 2-2 result confirmed, both FC Andorra and Tenerife retain their current positions in the Segunda Division table relative to this fixture. No points are awarded or deducted, and the game is recorded as a draw in official league statistics.

The incident has sparked renewed discussions about player safety and the enforcement of rules regarding high-risk challenges. The Spanish Football Federation's decision serves as a clear precedent for how future incidents involving severe injury or death will be handled.