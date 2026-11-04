Jesus Owono Tackle Investigation: De Miguel Death Probe Details

Investigation into Jesus Owono's fatal tackle on Jesus de Miguel expands to medical response. New footage reveals tense moments before the Spanish second division match tragedy involving FC Andorra and Tenerife.

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono is the central subject of a homicide investigation following the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel. The fatal incident occurred during a Spanish second division match on Monday that ended in a 2-2 draw. De Miguel collapsed immediately after a collision where Owono's knee struck the forward in the chest. He passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A homicide squad has initiated a formal probe into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Court officials confirmed that any death not resulting from natural causes automatically triggers a judicial investigation. Police are now examining both the tackle itself and the subsequent medical response provided to the player on the field.

Also read Spanish police launch investigation into death of Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel

New Footage Reveals Tense Build-Up

Recent video evidence captured from the stands shows Owono engaging in a heated confrontation with opposing goalkeeper Dani Martin before the fatal moment. Martin received a red card in the closing stages of the match, prompting Owono to leave his position and argue with the rival shot-stopper. The footage depicts Owono gesturing aggressively, seemingly urging Martin to leave the field of play entirely.

Witnesses noted that Owono appeared to be in an agitated state leading up to the collision. Fans online described the goalkeeper as completely unhinged during this period. One viewer posted that Owono came all the way to the rival goal to confront Martin over the red card decision involving Lautaro Spatz. The argument continued as Martin departed the scene, with both players exchanging heated gestures.

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Conflicting Views on Force Used

Santiago Canizares, a former Real Madrid and Spain international goalkeeper, analyzed the tackle on El Partidazo de COPE. He stated that Owono used excessive force during the challenge but offered context regarding goalkeeping instincts. Canizares explained that Owono likely viewed the ball and the player as equal contest points in a goal-scoring opportunity.

The former goalkeeper noted that Owono lacks the physical dexterity to pull back when he realizes he has won the duel. Canizares suggested that the momentum and excessive speed caused Owono's knee to rise higher than intended. He emphasized that such physical control is key when only one player is fully contesting the ball, whereas Owono went all-out until the end.

Team Reaction and Mourning

Lautaro Spatz, a defender for FC Andorra, publicly defended his teammate while expressing deep sorrow. He wrote that Owono has been deeply affected by the tragedy and is suffering immensely. Spatz shared a statement on social media, describing the event as a tragedy that marks lives forever and highlights the fragility of life.

Spatz offered condolences to the family and friends of Jesus de Miguel. He stated that the entire FC Andorra squad remains shocked and devastated by the event. He assured the public that Owono is a good person who would never intend to hurt anyone, emphasizing the sadness that is difficult to explain for those involved.

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Public Outcry and Fan Reactions

Fans at the stadium expressed unanimous agreement that the tackle was reckless. Many described the incident as an assault rather than a sporting accident. One supporter noted that while Owono did not want the final outcome, the entry was clearly excessive and not an isolated incident of aggressive behavior.

Online comments highlighted Owono's previous confrontational actions during the match. Spectators recalled his wild celebrations, including leaping into the air and punching his fist after Andorra scored an 88th-minute equalizer. Critics pointed out that this behavior occurred right in front of the Tenerife stands, fueling perceptions of his emotional instability during the game.

Medical Response Under Scrutiny

The judicial investigation has expanded to include an examination of the medical procedures following the collision. Authorities are assessing whether the response provided by medical staff was adequate and timely. This aspect of the probe is critical as it determines if procedural errors contributed to the inability to save De Miguel's life.

The case has sparked a broader conversation about player safety in the Spanish second division. The combination of the aggressive tackle and the post-incident handling has drawn intense scrutiny from officials and the public. The homicide squad continues to gather evidence to determine the full scope of liability and negligence in this tragic event.