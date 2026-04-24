Jesy Nelson Balances Sunny Stroll with SMA Campaign and Car Theft Distress

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson enjoys a day out in Essex while continuing her fight for newborn screening for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) following her twins' diagnosis. She also appeals for help after her car, containing vital medical equipment, was stolen.

Jesy Nelson , the former Little Mix singer, was seen enjoying a relaxing day in Essex, taking a sunny stroll and showcasing her fitness. However, her public appearance comes amidst a dedicated and increasingly impactful campaign she is leading to raise awareness and secure newborn screening for Spinal Muscular Atrophy ( SMA ) across the UK.

Earlier this year, Jesy revealed that her nine-month-old twin daughters, Ocean and Story, were diagnosed with SMA Type 1, a severe muscle-wasting condition. This personal experience has fueled her advocacy, pushing for early detection through newborn testing, as a late diagnosis can significantly impact a child’s development, potentially preventing them from ever walking. Jesy’s efforts have already yielded significant progress.

While the UK National Screening Committee initially rejected broader SMA screening, Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced plans to screen over 400,000 babies for the condition starting in October 2026. Jesy recently visited 10 Downing Street to further discuss the issue with government officials, marking a crucial step in her campaign. Despite this positive development, Jesy has expressed concerns about the initial rollout being limited to specific areas of England, creating a ‘postcode lottery’ for access to testing.

She emphasized that all babies deserve equal access to this potentially life-changing screening, and she remains committed to expanding the program nationwide. Her dedication has been bolstered by a petition garnering over 100,000 signatures, which will now be debated in Parliament, a direct result of public support. Beyond her advocacy work, Jesy has also faced personal challenges recently, including the theft of her car containing essential hospital equipment for her daughters.

She offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to its recovery, highlighting the critical need for the stolen equipment in providing care for Ocean and Story. Despite these difficulties, Jesy continues to balance her personal life with her public role as a campaigner, demonstrating resilience and a unwavering commitment to improving the lives of children affected by SMA. Her journey serves as a powerful example of how personal experiences can drive meaningful change and inspire collective action.

She is determined to ensure that no other family experiences the heartache of a late SMA diagnosis and the limitations it can impose on a child’s future





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Jesy Nelson SMA Spinal Muscular Atrophy Newborn Screening NHS Downing Street Little Mix Health Campaign Car Theft

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