Jesy Nelson Celebrates SMA Screening Progress While Pushing for Nationwide Coverage

Singer Jesy Nelson shares updates on the progress of newborn screening for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), highlighting the recent plans for increased testing, while advocating for broader access. She shares her personal experiences with her twin daughters' diagnosis and her journey to drive change.

Jesy Nelson , the former Little Mix star, shared a photo on Tuesday showcasing her tattoos, including a rose and a portion of a 'Once upon a time' tattoo. She also sported light makeup and a ponytail. Beyond this, Jesy has been tirelessly campaigning for expanded newborn screening for Spinal Muscular Atrophy ( SMA ), a cause made deeply personal by her twin daughters' diagnosis.

In a recent update, she highlighted the significant progress made, while also acknowledging the remaining hurdles in ensuring comprehensive screening across England. The singer revealed that, starting October 2026, over 400,000 babies in certain areas of England will be screened for SMA, a rare genetic condition that affects muscle movement. This development comes after the UK's National Screening Committee rejected calls to introduce checks for another muscular disease in January, a major victory for Jesy and the SMA community. However, Jesy pointed out that the screening will initially be implemented in select regions, creating a 'postcode lottery' where access to testing depends on the baby's place of residence. This means babies in certain areas will not be tested. She emphasized the importance of extending the screening program nationwide, and is continuing to push for all babies to be tested. Jesy, in a heartfelt message to her fans, expressed her gratitude for their support, particularly the petition that garnered 100,000 signatures, which is now slated for debate in Parliament. \Jesy's nine-month-old twins, Ocean and Story, were diagnosed with SMA Type 1, a severe form of the disease. This late diagnosis means they are likely to have long-term health issues and will require specialist equipment for breathing and feeding. Jesy described the news as 'bittersweet' as the current screening program only covers specific regions. She continues to advocate for nationwide implementation, underscoring the vital need for equal access to early detection and intervention for all newborns. She also added that her campaign to have SMA included in newborn screening in England has seen significant progress. Starting in October 2026, all babies in certain areas in England will be tested for SMA at birth, a really big moment for the SMA community. Despite the challenges, Jesy has decided to continue filming her Prime Video series, aiming to raise awareness and advocate for change. The series will allow people to see the ups and downs. Jesy has described the experience of caring for her daughters with SMA as an emotional rollercoaster, which highlights the daily struggle of providing for their medical needs. \Wes Streeting, announced plans for more than 400,000 babies to be screened for the condition from October 2026. This announcement, communicated in a letter to Jesy and Giles Lomax, chief executive of SMA UK, confirmed the accelerated implementation of the SMA screening program, originally slated for January 2025. Streeting has committed to expanding the screening program and covering broader geographical areas. Jesy has described the daily medical procedures her babies must endure and says it can be very difficult. She and her ex-partner Zion never expected to be caring for their babies in such a way, which highlights the daily struggle of providing for their medical needs. The singer has campaigned tirelessly for the NHS to expand its screening to check for spinal muscular atrophy following her own experience with her daughters





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Jesy Nelson SMA Spinal Muscular Atrophy Newborn Screening Postcode Lottery

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