Jesy Nelson explains breakup with fiancé after twins' SMA diagnosis and champions newborn screening bill

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson reveals she ended her relationship with Zion Foster due to differing coping strategies after their twins were diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, and celebrates a forthcoming parliamentary debate on newborn SMA screening.

Jesy Nelson , the former Little Mix singer, has opened up about why she chose to end her four‑year relationship with fiancé Zion Foster after the couple's twins were diagnosed with a life‑threatening condition.

In January the 34‑year‑old revealed that her one‑year‑old children, Ocean and Story, were suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a rare neuro‑degenerative disease that attacks the muscles and can dramatically shorten life expectancy. The diagnosis sparked an emotional crisis for the young family, and within weeks news broke that the couple had split.

In a newly released episode of Jesy's Prime Video documentary series, which follows the family's daily reality after the diagnosis, the singer explains that the decision to separate was hers. She describes how she and Zion were constantly "clashing" over how to handle the twins' health battle, each reacting in a different way that ultimately drove a wedge between them.

The documentary, obtained by The Mirror, captures the moment the parents learned of the SMA diagnosis and includes a stark confession from the rapper‑turned‑singer: "I am not equipped to deal with this, I am out of my depth, emotionally, physically and mentally. At the moment I am just surviving.

" Jesy goes on to say that the strain was inevitable: "It is a very traumatic thing we have both been through. I think it's quite inevitable for things like this to happen as a couple. You either become a team or it tears you apart, and unfortunately that's what it did for Zion and me.

" She adds that despite the breakup there is no animosity left, only a shared focus on the children. "My main priority is them. I want to be the best mum for them, I want to bring the best energy and stay positive. The house wasn't like that when we were together because we were both dealing with the situation in completely different ways, and together we were just clashing.

So I decided we would be better off apart," she explains. Beyond her personal life, Jesy has become a vocal advocate for improving SMA detection and treatment in the United Kingdom. Last week the singer celebrated a major political milestone when the UK government confirmed that a petition to add SMA to the newborn screening programme will be debated in Parliament on 22 June.

This follows weeks of campaigning by Jesy and the charity SMA UK, who have pressed the Department of Health to expand the existing heel‑prick test performed on five‑day‑old infants to include the condition. Earlier, in February, the National Screening Committee had rejected calls to introduce new screenings for SMA, but recent pressure from politicians, including Labour health spokesperson Wes Streeting, has accelerated the timeline.

Streeting announced that more than 400,000 English babies will be screened for SMA from October 2026, moving the rollout forward by several months. Jesy shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, "A big step forward for SMA - I am so proud this is a major milestone for the SMA community.

" The publicity surrounding the upcoming parliamentary debate and the accelerated screening plan has drawn renewed attention to the grim prognosis faced by Ocean and Story. Doctors have warned that children with SMA Type 1 often do not survive beyond the age of two without early and aggressive treatment.

Nevertheless, Jesy remains determined to use her platform to drive change. In a March interview she explained that, despite the heartbreak, she will continue filming her Prime Video series to document the twins' journey and raise awareness.

"When the girls got their diagnosis, we decided we wanted to continue filming. As hard as it was, we thought, 'there's a reason you guys are here, and we have to make the best of this situation,'" she said. Jesy also described the daily medical procedures her babies endure, noting that the constant crying and screaming make her feel as though she is hurting them, yet she persists out of love and hope.

The singer hopes that the series will encourage viewers to support SMA research and that the new screening programme will prevent other families from facing the same devastating uncertainty. Overall, Jesy Nelson's decision to separate from Zion Foster appears rooted in a desire to protect her children's emotional environment and to focus on becoming the most supportive mother she can be.

At the same time, her advocacy work is gaining traction, with Parliament set to discuss newborn SMA screening and a large‑scale testing programme slated to begin next year. While the future remains uncertain for Ocean and Story, Jesy's public campaign seeks to ensure that other families receive an earlier diagnosis and, potentially, a chance at longer, healthier lives





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