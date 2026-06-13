Jesy Nelson flaunts daring red outfit as Little Mix feud resurfaces amid Perrie's wedding plans

Jesy Nelson sported a striking red gingham set on Instagram while sidestepping the renewed tension with Perrie Edwards, who is set to marry Alex Oxlade‑Chamberlain in Portugal. The former Little Mix members exchanged accusations about past behaviour, with both parties demanding accountability as their personal lives take divergent paths.

Jesy Nelson turned heads on social media with a bold red gingham two‑piece outfit, flashing a crop top and matching skirt that highlighted her figure before she slipped into a flowing low‑rise ruffled maxi skirt.

The 34‑year‑old former Little Mix vocalist completed the look with white sandals and a sleek up‑do, striking a series of confident poses in a short Instagram video. In the clip, Jesy seemed to ignore the ongoing feud with ex‑bandmate Perrie Edwards, who is this weekend travelling to Portugal to marry footballer Alex Oxlade‑Chamberlain, with fellow ex‑members Jade Thirlwall and Leigh‑Anne Pinnock expected to attend as guests.

Jesy, however, will be absent from the wedding celebrations, as she stays home to care for her twin daughters, Ocean and Story, who were diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy - a rare neuromuscular disorder that severely limits their mobility. The contrast between the celebratory nuptials and Jesy's caregiving responsibilities underscores how dramatically the lives of the former girl‑group members have diverged since Little Mix dissolved in 2022.

The band's breakup followed Jesy's decision to pursue a solo career in 2020, a move that sparked a bitter rift. Earlier this year, Jesy publicly disclosed that her children's condition would likely prevent them from ever walking and that she had ended her relationship with the twins' father, Zion Foster. The revelation prompted an outpouring of support from her former bandmates, who reached out to offer emotional help.

That tentative truce proved short‑lived when Jesy's Amazon documentary, \"Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix\", aired in February and resurfaced old grievances, reigniting the feud. On a recent episode of Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast, Perrie addressed the dispute for the first time, accusing Jesy of refusing to take responsibility for her behaviour during the final months of the group's existence.

Perrie described feeling betrayed and hurt, saying, \"She upset and hurt me in a way where there is no going back. \" She urged Jesy to acknowledge the difficult moments she caused, emphasizing that repeated attempts to forgive had eroded her own sanity.

In response, Jesy defended herself, suggesting she felt abandoned and isolated during her mental‑health struggles within the band, and contended that the last phone call with the other members felt more like speaking to strangers than reconnecting with friends. Both singers exchanged sharp remarks about accountability, with Perrie warning that without sincere contrition, any possibility of reunion remains bleak.

The public exchange highlights the lingering bitterness that still surrounds the former quartet, even as they each navigate very different personal chapters - from weddings and new families to caring for children with life‑threatening illnesses





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