Jesy Nelson Heads to Parliament for SMA Screening Debate, Blasts Postcode Lottery

Jesy Nelson will attend a parliamentary debate on June 22 to push for universal newborn SMA screening, criticizing the current plan that covers only 72% of England.

Jesy Nelson , the 35-year-old singer and former member of Little Mix, has revealed that she will be heading to Parliament on Monday for a debate on spinal muscular atrophy ( SMA ) screenings, which she describes as life-changing.

In an emotional Instagram video, she tearfully criticized the planned rollout of the NHS screening scheme, calling it a postcode lottery that would only cover 72% of England. Nelson, who in January disclosed that her one-year-old twins, Ocean and Story, had been diagnosed with SMA Type 1-a rare muscle-wasting condition-has been campaigning tirelessly for expanded newborn screening. The late diagnosis means her daughters are unlikely to ever walk and require specialist breathing equipment at night and feeding tubes.

Thanks to her efforts, the UK government confirmed in May that a petition to add SMA to newborn screening in England would be debated in Parliament on June 22. However, ahead of the debate, Nelson shared her frustration that the screening scheme, set to begin in October, will only cover part of the country. She wrote on Instagram: 'We have had some amazing news that screening is due to start in October this year, which is a huge step forward!

But there's still a big problem… it will only cover 72% of England. That means some babies won't be screened simply because of where they live. A postcode lottery like that just isn't fair. Every baby deserves the same chance; every baby's life matters!

' She urged followers to tag their MPs and attend the debate outside Parliament at 5 pm on Monday. In the video, she said: 'I know some of you will know I have been trying to get SMA as part of the heel prick test here, and because of you guys the signatures got over 150,000. And because of that, it is going to be debated in Parliament this Monday, which is just crazy because we did that!

And this has never got this far before. It's been ignored for so long, but you guys made enough noise and you supported it. And if they get the treatment from after birth, the treatment is so life-changing, you wouldn't even know they had SMA. But if they don't, they will go on to be disabled.

It is being rolled out in October but only in certain parts of England. Why are we playing postcode lottery with children's lives? This is about our children's futures. We are playing with children's lives, and it is not okay.

It makes me feel so sad that my children's lives could have looked so different...

' The NHS currently performs heel prick tests on babies at around five days old to check for only 10 treatable conditions, including cystic fibrosis. In January, the UK National Screening Committee rejected calls to introduce checks for another muscular disease, but Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced plans for a pilot that would screen over 400,000 babies for SMA starting in October 2026. Celebrating that earlier news, Nelson called it a major milestone.

The upcoming parliamentary debate aims to push for universal screening across England, eliminating the geographic inequality. Nelson will be accompanied by Giles from SMA UK, and they hope the debate will lead to screening being available for every newborn. The singer's campaign has garnered massive public support, with over 150,000 signatures on the petition. She emphasizes that early treatment can be transformative, preventing disability, but the current partial rollout leaves many babies vulnerable.

The emotional appeal highlights the urgency and the stark reality that where a baby is born can determine their access to life-saving screening. Nelson's advocacy continues to shine a light on the disparities in healthcare and the need for equitable access to medical advancements. The debate on Monday represents a critical juncture in the fight for universal SMA screening, and Nelson is determined to see it through until every newborn in England receives the same chance for a healthy life





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SMA Newborn Screening Postcode Lottery Jesy Nelson Parliament Debate

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