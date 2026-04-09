Jesy Nelson's Hair Transformation and SMA Advocacy: A Journey of Strength and Hope

Singer Jesy Nelson shares her new hair transformation and discusses her advocacy work for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, following her twins' diagnosis. She celebrates a milestone in newborn screening for SMA, while also opening up about the emotional challenges and resilience in caring for her daughters.

Jesy Nelson , the singer, recently shared an update on her life, revealing she took a break to focus on her health and family, particularly in light of her twins' battle with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1. This rare and devastating muscle-wasting condition has profoundly impacted her life, prompting her to advocate for improved medical care and screening for the disease.

In a recent Instagram post, Jesy showcased a new hair transformation, a blonde refresh, while also marking a significant milestone in her advocacy efforts. The post included the lyrics from the track Game Time by Thebosswives, stating, Took some time off to rest and now it's game time b*****s. She has been actively campaigning for the NHS to implement newborn testing for SMA Type 1, recognizing the critical importance of early diagnosis. She expressed her happiness with the news, calling it a major milestone for the SMA community. The singer shared that the screening for SMA in England will begin in October 2026. This announcement follows a pilot program that will screen approximately 400,000 babies in England, a substantial step forward in early detection and treatment opportunities. The NHS currently utilizes heel prick tests for babies around five days old to check for ten treatable conditions, including cystic fibrosis. She continues to be an advocate for change in the medical system to provide more care for those diagnosed with the disease. \Jesy's dedication to raising awareness and fighting for her children's well-being is evident in her actions and words. In addition to her hair transformation reveal, Jesy also reflected on the journey of caring for her daughters. The singer opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of raising her twins, admitting that some days are incredibly challenging while also acknowledging moments of hope and resilience. She has found strength by continuing to film her Prime Video series despite the immense emotional strain. Jesy expressed her hope that her daughters will defy the odds and that people will continue to watch her journey. Jesy had also told the Daily Mail about how the medical procedures her babies must endure each day leave her feeling like she's hurting them as they cry and scream. She shared the constant struggle of providing for her daughters medical needs. In an interview with Jamie Laing on his Great Company podcast, she said that she is hopeful that her babies will defy the odds now that they are receiving treatment and go on to have a longer life expectancy.\SMA Type 1 is a severe form of spinal muscular atrophy. This debilitating disease weakens the motor neurons in the spinal cord, leading to muscle deterioration and wasting. Without timely treatment, the condition can severely impact vital functions, including breathing and swallowing. Jesy acknowledged the severity of the situation while also expressing hope and determination for her twins, whom she describes as the strongest and most resilient babies. Jesy's ex-partner Zion and Jesy never expected to be caring for their babies in such a way. In a Q&A, she said: 'I just hope people continue to watch the next part of the journey. When the girls got their diagnosis, we decided that we wanted to continue filming. Jesy is not only an inspiring and resilient mother but also an important voice for the SMA community, and her advocacy is making a difference





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Jesy Nelson SMA Type 1 Twins Health Advocacy Spinal Muscular Atrophy Newborn Screening Hair Transformation

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