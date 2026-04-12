Jesy Nelson's Twins Face More Tests Amidst SMA Battle, Celebrates Newborn Screening Milestone

Jesy Nelson shares updates on her twin daughters' battle with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, celebrating a milestone in newborn screening for the condition while acknowledging the ongoing challenges.

Jesy Nelson shared a heartwarming video of her twin daughters on Friday, revealing they are scheduled for more tests amidst their battle with spinal muscular atrophy . The singer, 34, disclosed in January that her nine-month-old twins, Ocean and Story, were diagnosed with SMA Type 1, a rare muscle-wasting condition. Since then, she has dedicated herself to caring for her daughters.

Jesy shared a touching clip of one of her babies, who had a feeding tube in her nose, laughing as she was held by a friend. She captioned the post: There's nothing better than coming home to this. On Thursday, Jesy posted a sweet photo on Instagram of her baby girls lying next to each other on a hospital bed while a doctor examined them. The twins were dressed in matching yellow and pink baby grows and had feeding tubes. In the photo, Ocean appeared to be looking at Story as she was being examined, with Jesy writing: Ocean's face she's like I see what you doing to my sister. Since the diagnosis, Jesy has been advocating for the NHS to include newborn testing for SMA1, stating that a delayed diagnosis meant her twins would never be able to walk. Despite the UK's National Screening Committee rejecting calls to introduce checks for another muscular disease in January, last week Wes Streeting announced plans for screening over 400,000 babies for the condition starting in October 2026. However, Jesy informed her fans that there's still a considerable way to go, as the testing will only be available in specific areas of England. It is a bit bittersweet because basically they are only doing it in certain areas of England, so if you do not live in that certain postcode or part of England then your baby won't be tested for SMA, which is really sad, she explained. It's essentially a postcode lottery for your baby which shouldn't be the case. All babies lives matter, so as amazing as it is there is still a long way to go in terms of that. I'm going to keep pushing and trying as much as possible to get this so it is in all areas of England and then also the petition you all kindly signed getting 100,000 signatures is now going to be debated in parliament which is just amazing. That is all down to you guys so thank you so so much, you're incredible and I am so appreciative of all the support and love, thank you so much. At the beginning of the video, Jesy celebrated a major milestone and expressed pride in how far the campaign has advanced. I just wanted to come on here to share some information and news that I have heard over the last couple of days. As you know I've been campaigning to try and get SMA as part of the newborn screening here in England. My girls were diagnosed with SMA Type 1 and unfortunately they weren't tested at birth because it wasn't here in England. They have now decided to roll that out in October for all babies in England to be tested at birth for SMA, which is absolutely incredible. I know it is a really big moment for the SMA community because this has been going on for years trying to get this passed, so yeah it is a real proud moment. The singer has been tirelessly campaigning for the NHS to broaden its screening to include spinal muscular atrophy, drawing from her personal experience with her daughters. The pilot program will test approximately 400,000 babies in England. Currently, the NHS performs heel prick tests on babies around five days old to screen for just 10 treatable conditions, including cystic fibrosis. In a letter to the singer and Giles Lomax, the chief executive of SMA UK, Streeting wrote: At our meeting I committed to seeing whether the in-service evaluation of SMA screening could be implemented faster and cover a wider geographical areas. I am pleased to confirm that will now start in October this year rather than January 2027 as previously planned. Despite the heartbreaking prognosis for her nine-month-old daughters, who may not live past the age of two, Jesy revealed last month that she has decided to continue filming her Prime Video series as she fights to make a change. In a Q&A, she said: I just hope people continue to watch the next part of the journey. When the girls got their diagnosis, we decided that we wanted to continue filming





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Jesy Nelson SMA Spinal Muscular Atrophy Newborn Screening Twins

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