Jesy Nelson's Twins Undergo Further Tests Amid SMA Battle, Championing Newborn Screening Expansion

Singer Jesy Nelson shares update on her twins' health, who are undergoing further tests for SMA Type 1. She continues to advocate for nationwide newborn screening for the condition, celebrating progress while acknowledging the long road ahead.

Jesy Nelson 's twins, Ocean and Story, are back at Great Ormond Street Hospital for further tests, as revealed by the singer on Thursday. This comes after the nine-month-old twins were diagnosed with SMA Type 1, a rare muscle-wasting condition, in January. Jesy has been a vocal advocate for expanding newborn screening for SMA1 within the NHS , aiming for all babies in England to be tested at birth.

The singer took to Instagram to share a poignant image of her baby girls in the hospital, undergoing examination, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by families affected by this condition. Her efforts have recently yielded some progress, as plans for SMA screening for newborns are set to be rolled out in certain areas of England from October 2026. However, Jesy has expressed her disappointment that this screening will not be available across the entire country, which leads to a postcode lottery where babies' access to testing depends on their geographic location. Jesy emphasizes that all babies deserve equal access to healthcare, and she will continue to push for universal screening. She also celebrated a 'major milestone' as the petition she championed, which garnered 100,000 signatures, is set to be debated in Parliament. Jesy has expressed her profound gratitude for the support she has received, acknowledging the significant role the public has played in advancing her campaign. \In a recent update, Jesy shared a photo of her twins lying side-by-side in a hospital bed, where they were being examined by a doctor. Both babies wore matching attire and had feeding tubes. Ocean's expression, as captured in the photo, reflected a touching moment of sibling connection amidst the medical procedures. Jesy's determination to raise awareness and advocate for change highlights her commitment to improving the lives of other families impacted by SMA. She previously mentioned that a late diagnosis meant her twins may never walk, and this underscores the importance of early detection and intervention. The National Screening Committee rejected the introduction of testing for another muscular disease in January, adding additional weight to the importance of her campaign. Despite the progress in implementing the screening in some parts of England, Jesy recognizes that there is still a long way to go to ensure that all babies receive the screening they need. The campaign's success so far is a testament to the power of community and individual advocacy. Jesy plans to continue pushing for the NHS to expand its screening to check for SMA following her experiences with her daughters. In a letter, Wes Streeting has confirmed that this evaluation will now start in October 2026 instead of January 2025. This pilot program will screen around 400,000 babies in England, which is a great step forward. \The singer announced the rollout of SMA testing in certain areas of England, recognizing that it is not yet available everywhere. Jesy Nelson feels this is a bittersweet moment because testing will only be available in specific regions of the UK. Babies not residing in those locations will not be screened for SMA, creating what she describes as a 'postcode lottery'. Despite the challenges, she finds solace in the fact that the petition she advocated for, gaining 100,000 signatures, will be debated in Parliament, a significant achievement. As she continues to advocate for change, she extends her appreciation to all who have supported her cause. Furthermore, Jesy is currently continuing her Prime Video series despite the health challenges her daughters are facing, wanting to use her platform to raise awareness and bring about meaningful change. This is a moment of both joy and sadness, marking significant progress yet highlighting the ongoing need for universal healthcare access. The singer said that the girls’ diagnosis helped her to change her mindset about the challenges. She added that she hoped that people would continue to watch the series, hoping to find a way to make the best of the situation





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Jesy Nelson SMA Type 1 Newborn Screening Great Ormond Street Hospital Twins Health Advocacy NHS Postcode Lottery Spinal Muscular Atrophy

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