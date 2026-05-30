Jesy Nelson's Twins Undergo Physiotherapy as She Fights for SMA Screening

Singer Jesy Nelson shares her journey caring for twin daughters with SMA Type 1, including physiotherapy sessions and her successful campaign for NHS newborn screening.

Jesy Nelson , the 34-year-old singer known for her time in Little Mix, shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram Stories over the weekend as she engaged her twin daughters in physiotherapy exercises at a park.

The one-year-old twins, Ocean and Story, whom she shares with ex-partner Zion Foster, were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 in January, a rare and severe muscle-wasting condition. The late diagnosis means the girls are unlikely to ever walk and require specialist breathing equipment at night as well as feeding tubes.

Despite the challenges, Nelson made the most of the UK heatwave, laying her daughters on a blanket in the grass while she and a friend guided them through leg exercises to build muscle strength. She captioned the image: Physio in the park, reflecting her determination to provide the best care possible.

In addition to her daily caregiving, Nelson has become a prominent advocate for expanding newborn screening for SMA. Her efforts reached a milestone last week when she announced that Spinal Muscular Atrophy screening will be debated in Parliament. The UK Government confirmed that a petition to add SMA to the standard newborn heel prick test in England will be discussed on June 22. This development follows Nelson's tireless campaign, including direct appeals to health secretary Wes Streeting.

In response, Streeting announced that a pilot program to screen over 400,000 babies for SMA will begin in October 2026, advancing from an earlier planned date of January 2025. Nelson expressed her pride, calling it a major step forward for the SMA community. The current standard heel prick test checks for only 10 conditions, such as cystic fibrosis, leaving SMA undetected in many newborns. Nelson has been open about the emotional and physical toll of caring for her twins.

In interviews with the Daily Mail and on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast, she described the daily routine as an intense struggle, where medical procedures often leave her feeling as if she is hurting her children. Despite the devastating prognosis that children with SMA Type 1 may not live beyond age two, Nelson remains hopeful. She believes her daughters are incredibly resilient and may defy the odds, now that they are receiving treatment.

She also revealed that she chose to continue filming her Prime Video series after the diagnosis, wanting to use her platform to make a difference. Caring for the twins is an emotional roller coaster, she said, with some days being really terrible and others slightly lighter, but she accepts the situation and focuses on making the best of it.

Her advocacy work aims to ensure that other families do not face the same late diagnosis and that life-saving treatments become accessible earlier





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Jesy Nelson Spinal Muscular Atrophy Newborn Screening Twin Daughters Health Advocacy

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