Jesy Nelson Shares Emotional Milestone as Twins with SMA Try Eating for the First Time

Jesy Nelson documented a poignant moment as her 11-month-old twin daughters, diagnosed with SMA Type 1, tried eating in their specialised feeding chairs. The singer has been advocating for newborn SMA testing and continues to raise awareness about the condition.

Jesy Nelson celebrated another significant moment with her 11-month-old twin daughters, Ocean and Story, as they tried eating for the first time in their specialised feeding chairs.

The 34-year-old singer shared an emotional video on Instagram, capturing the twins' reactions to fruit purée. Jesy, who revealed in January that her daughters had been diagnosed with SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) Type 1, a rare muscle-wasting condition, expressed her pride and amusement as Ocean playfully spit out the food.

In the heartwarming clip, Jesy gently reminded Ocean, 'Excuse me, you're supposed to eat it, not spit it out,' before turning her attention to Story, who seemed to enjoy the sweet treat. This milestone was particularly poignant for Jesy, who had previously shared her emotional reaction when the feeding chairs arrived in February.

She wrote at the time, 'So the girls need special feeding chairs that came yesterday and I couldn’t help but burst into tears yesterday when I saw them. It just made me feel so sad as it’s just another reminder of another obstacle we have to tackle.

' Since her twins' diagnosis, Jesy has been a vocal advocate for newborn testing for SMA1 on the NHS. A late diagnosis means her twins will be unable to walk, and Jesy has been keeping her followers updated on their journey. Despite the UK's National Screening Committee rejecting calls to introduce checks for another muscular disease in January, Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced plans in May for more than 400,000 babies to be screened for SMA from October 2026.

Jesy has been working closely with politicians, including a visit to the Prime Minister's residence, where she shared selfies and a poignant caption: 'When life throws you lemons……' While acknowledging progress, Jesy recently told fans that there is still a long way to go, as only certain areas in England will be carrying out the tests on newborns.

'It is a bit bittersweet because basically they are only doing it in certain areas of England, so if you do not live in that certain postcode or part of England then your baby won't be tested for SMA, which is really sad,' she explained. 'It's essentially a postcode lottery for your baby which shouldn't be the case. All babies lives matter, so as amazing as it is there is still a long way to go in terms of that.

I'm going to keep pushing and trying as much as possible to get this so it is in all areas of England and then also the petition you all kindly signed getting 100,000 signatures is now going to be debated in parliament which is just amazing. That is all down to you guys so thank you so so much, you're incredible and I am so appreciative of all the support and love, thank you so much.

' Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a disease that weakens a patient's strength by affecting the motor neuron cells in the spinal cord. It results in gradual muscle wasting and the severity of symptoms varies by type. Type 1 SMA is the most severe and is evident at birth. The weakening of muscles means sufferers cannot sit and usually leads to death by the age of five.

Type 2 is intermediate with the sufferer being unable to stand. Type 3 is mild and makes it difficult to get up from a sitting position. Type 4 sufferers don't have symptoms until they are in their 20s or 30s





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Jesy Nelson SMA Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy Newborn Testing Health Advocacy

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