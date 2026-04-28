Jesy Nelson Shares Heartwarming Moment as Daughter Says 'Mama' Amid SMA Battle

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson shares a touching video of her daughter saying 'mama' for the first time, expressing her joy amid her twins' battle with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1. Jesy has been campaigning for newborn screening for SMA and recently faced a setback when her car, containing vital hospital equipment, was stolen.

Jesy Nelson , the former Little Mix star, recently shared a heartwarming moment with her followers as she posted a video of her nine-month-old daughter, Story, saying 'mama' for the first time.

The singer, who has been open about her twins' battle with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, expressed that her 'life is complete' after hearing her daughter utter the word. The video shows Story lying under a blanket, surrounded by cushion toys, as she gazes around the room before saying 'mama.

' Jesy captioned the post with a heartfelt message, celebrating this milestone in her daughter's life. This moment comes amid Jesy's ongoing advocacy for newborn screening for SMA, a rare muscle-wasting condition that affects her twins, Ocean and Story. The diagnosis of SMA Type 1 has been a challenging journey for Jesy, as a late diagnosis means her daughters will never be able to walk.

Since the diagnosis, Jesy has been campaigning for the NHS to introduce newborn testing for SMA1, which would allow for earlier intervention and treatment. Her efforts have gained significant traction, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting announcing plans to screen over 400,000 babies for the condition starting in October 2026. Jesy has been working closely with politicians and has even visited the Prime Minister's residence to advocate for this cause.

She has expressed both joy and frustration regarding the progress, noting that while the screening will be implemented in certain areas of England, it will not be universal. Jesy described this as a 'postcode lottery,' emphasizing that all babies' lives matter and that the screening should be available nationwide. She has also thanked her supporters for their help in gathering over 100,000 signatures for a petition, which will now be debated in parliament.

Despite the challenges, Jesy remains committed to her cause, stating that she will continue to push for nationwide screening. In addition to her advocacy work, Jesy recently faced a personal setback when her car, which contained vital hospital equipment for her daughters, was stolen from her driveway. She offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of her Black Defender, which was last tracked in the Chelmsford area.

Jesy's journey highlights the importance of early diagnosis and the impact of community support in raising awareness for rare conditions like SMA





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