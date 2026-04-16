Jesy Nelson Shares Heartwarming Moments with Twin Daughters Amid SMA Battle and Celebrates Screening Breakthrough

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has posted adorable pictures of her twin daughters enjoying a day out, while also celebrating a significant victory in her campaign for newborn SMA screening in England. The twins, diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1, are the inspiration behind Nelson's tireless advocacy, which has now led to a nationwide pilot program for SMA screening slated to begin in October 2026.

Jesy Nelson , the acclaimed former member of the chart-topping group Little Mix , has offered a heartwarming glimpse into the lives of her twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, as they enjoyed a delightful day out. This touching update comes amidst the family's ongoing battle with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA1), a devastating genetic neuromuscular disease.

Nelson, 34, welcomed her twins prematurely in May 2025 with ex-fiancé Zion Foster. The severity of SMA1, the most common and aggressive form of the condition, significantly weakens muscles by impacting motor nerve cells in the spinal cord. Without early intervention, the life expectancy for individuals diagnosed with SMA1 is typically less than two years.

Nelson has bravely shared the profound impact of her daughters' diagnosis, detailing their journey in her documentary Life After Little Mix and consistently providing updates to her followers on Instagram. On Thursday, she shared an incredibly sweet moment on her Instagram Story, featuring her daughters in matching ensembles, radiating joy during their outing. In another touching video clip, Nelson expressed her adoration for one of her daughters, exclaiming, Look at you in your pretty little outfit, are you a little princess? a fairy little princess.

The singer also shared a candid snapshot of her beloved dogs resting comfortably in their beds in the backseat of a car, accompanying the family on their excursion. Ever since her daughters received their diagnosis, Nelson has been a fervent advocate for the inclusion of newborn screening for SMA1 within the NHS. She has spoken out powerfully about how a delayed diagnosis meant her twins would be unable to walk.

Despite the UK's National Screening Committee's earlier rejection of calls to introduce screening for another muscular disease in January, a significant development was announced last week by Wes Streeting. Plans are now in motion to screen over 400,000 babies for SMA1 from October 2026. However, Nelson has cautioned her supporters that this is a crucial but not yet complete victory.

She highlighted the existing disparity, explaining that the screening will initially be implemented in only select regions across England. This means that babies born outside of these designated areas will not be tested for SMA, a situation Nelson finds deeply distressing. She articulated this concern, stating, It is bit bittersweet because basically they are only doing it in certain areas of England, so if you do not live in that certain postcode or part of England then your baby won't be tested for SMA, which is really sad.

Nelson passionately believes that this should not be a postcode lottery, emphasizing, All babies lives matter, so as amazing as it is there is still a long way to go in terms of that. She remains committed to her advocacy, vowing to continue her efforts to ensure nationwide testing. Furthermore, the petition she initiated, which garnered an impressive 100,000 signatures, is now scheduled for parliamentary debate, a testament to the widespread support for her cause.

Nelson expressed her immense gratitude to her supporters, saying, That is all down to you guys so thank you so so much, you're incredible and I am so appreciated of all the support and love, thank you so much. At the outset of her recent video message, Nelson expressed her profound pride in the significant progress made in her campaign, referring to it as a major milestone.

She conveyed her desire to share important updates, stating, I just wanted to come on here to share some information and news that I have heard over the last couple of days. She reiterated the core of her advocacy: As you know I've been campaigning to try and get SMA as part of the newborn screening here in England. My girls were diagnosed with SMA Type 1 and unfortunately they weren't tested at birth because it wasn't here in England.

Nelson then enthusiastically announced the breakthrough: They have now decided to roll that out in October for all babies in England to be tested at birth for SMA, which is absolutely incredible. She recognized the profound impact of this decision on the broader SMA community, acknowledging, I know it is a really big moment for the SMA community because this has been going on for years trying to get this passed, so yeah it is a real proud moment.

The singer's tireless campaigning for the NHS to expand its newborn screening program for spinal muscular atrophy stems directly from her personal experience. The forthcoming pilot program is projected to screen approximately 400,000 infants in England. This advancement follows another heartwarming post from Nelson, where she shared a delightful picture of one of her twins, humorously comparing her developing curls to those of a cabbage patch doll.

The current NHS newborn screening process involves a heel prick test administered around five days after birth, which checks for ten treatable conditions, including cystic fibrosis. Nelson's journey highlights the critical importance of early detection and the power of persistent advocacy in achieving life-changing health policies.





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Jesy Nelson Spinal Muscular Atrophy SMA Type 1 Newborn Screening Little Mix

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