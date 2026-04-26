Jesy Nelson Shares Heartwarming Update on Twins' SMA Battle and Newborn Screening Campaign

Jesy Nelson provides a touching glimpse into her life with her twin daughters, Ocean and Story, who have Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). She details her ongoing campaign for newborn screening for SMA in the UK, celebrating recent progress while acknowledging remaining challenges. The singer also shared a recent car theft incident involving vital medical equipment for her daughters.

Jesy Nelson , the former Little Mix star, has been openly sharing her journey with her twin daughters, Ocean and Story, who were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy ( SMA ) Type 1 at nine months old.

SMA is a rare and devastating muscle-wasting condition. Nelson has described her daughters as her 'whole heart and soul' and has dedicated herself to their care and advocating for improved screening for the condition. She recently posted heartwarming clips of her twins holding hands, showcasing a tender moment between the two. Nelson has been a vocal campaigner for the introduction of newborn screening for SMA Type 1 within the National Health Service (NHS).

A late diagnosis meant her twins will likely never walk, and she believes early detection is crucial for improving outcomes. While the UK's National Screening Committee initially rejected calls for universal screening, a significant step forward was announced by Wes Streeting, with plans to screen over 400,000 babies from October 2026. Nelson has actively engaged with politicians, including a visit to the Prime Minister's residence, to push for this change.

However, she has also expressed frustration that the initial rollout will only be available in certain areas of England, creating a 'postcode lottery' for newborns. She is determined to continue her advocacy to ensure all babies across the country have access to this vital screening. A petition she launched, garnering over 100,000 signatures, is now scheduled for debate in Parliament, a direct result of public support.

Beyond the campaign, Nelson has faced additional challenges, including the theft of her car containing essential hospital equipment for her daughters. She offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to its recovery. Despite these setbacks, Nelson remains focused on raising awareness about SMA and fighting for better care for those affected. She celebrated the screening program's progress as a 'major milestone' and expressed immense pride in the SMA community's years-long efforts.

Her story highlights the importance of early diagnosis, the power of advocacy, and the unwavering love of a mother for her children. She continues to keep her followers updated on her daughters' journey and her ongoing fight for improved healthcare access





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