Jesy Nelson Shares Update on Twins' SMA Battle and Newborn Screening Progress

Singer Jesy Nelson provides an update on her twin daughters' battle with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), celebrating progress in newborn screening while highlighting the work that remains to be done. Her twins, Ocean and Story, were diagnosed with SMA Type 1, which has led to Jesy advocating for screening, including sharing photos of them in hospital. She also acknowledges the new screening that is set to take place in October 2026, although it will be limited to certain regions.

Jesy Nelson shared a heartwarming update on her twin daughters, Ocean and Story , who are battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy ( SMA ). The singer, who has been tirelessly advocating for increased SMA screening, posted a sweet snapshot of one of her daughters, remarking on her resemblance to a 'cabbage patch doll' due to her growing curls. The picture, shared on Instagram Stories, showcased the baby in a cute outfit with a feeding tube, highlighting the ongoing medical care required for her condition.

Jesy's unwavering dedication to her daughters' well-being and her commitment to raising awareness about SMA continue to inspire many. In a recent update, Jesy provided a positive, albeit bittersweet, update on the ongoing campaign for newborn screening for SMA in England. She revealed that screening is set to begin in October 2026, a move that is a step in the right direction. The SMA community has been working for years trying to get this passed, so yeah it is a real proud moment. However, she noted that the rollout will initially be limited to certain areas, emphasizing that it's essentially a 'postcode lottery' for babies. She also expressed her continued commitment to pushing for broader implementation across all regions of England and celebrated the milestone of her petition reaching 100,000 signatures, which will now be debated in Parliament. The singer has been campaigning to get SMA as part of the newborn screening here in England, hoping for the future. The twins were diagnosed with SMA Type 1 and unfortunately they weren't tested at birth because it wasn't here in England. Jesy's determination to see positive change for all families affected by SMA remains steadfast, as evidenced by her continued efforts to drive awareness and support. She is extremely grateful of all the support and love. It is a really big moment for the SMA community because this has been going on for years trying to get this passed. The pilot will see an estimated 400,000 babies tested in England. The NHS currently carries out 'heel prick' tests on babies at around five-days-old to check for just 10 treatable conditions, including cystic fibrosis. In a letter addressed to the singer and Giles Lomax, chief executive of SMA UK, Streeting said: 'At our meeting I committed to seeing whether the in-service evaluation of SMA screening could be implemented faster and cover a wider geographical areas.' Jesy's willingness to share her family's journey and her dedication to raising awareness and pushing for change are making a difference. Despite her daughters' devastating prognosis, Jesy remains optimistic, using her platform to raise awareness, advocate for policy changes, and offer hope to others facing similar challenges. She has decided to keep filming her Prime Video series as she fights to 'make a change'





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Jesy Nelson SMA Spinal Muscular Atrophy Newborn Screening Ocean Story

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