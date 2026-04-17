Jet Fuel Crisis Threatens Mass Flight Cancellations and Airline Collapse

A severe jet fuel shortage, triggered by geopolitical events impacting the Strait of Hormuz, is raising alarms within the aviation industry, with experts warning of widespread flight cancellations and potential airline failures if the crisis continues through the summer. Passengers are already experiencing higher fares, and airlines are scrambling to mitigate the impact through price hikes and service adjustments.

A severe jet fuel crisis , exacerbated by geopolitical tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, could lead to hundreds of thousands of flight cancellations globally and potentially bankrupt airlines, aviation experts have warned. Passengers are already grappling with significantly higher airfares, as the cost of jet fuel has doubled since the onset of conflict between Donald Trump and Iran.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for jet fuel exports from the Gulf region, has created a critical supply chain issue. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has issued a stark warning, indicating that Europe could face fuel shortages within six weeks if the situation persists. The International Air Transport Association (IATA), representing over 360 airlines, has advised passengers to anticipate flight disruptions and cancellations, particularly during the upcoming May half-term holidays, with the impact already being felt across Asia and spreading to Europe. IATA director-general Willie Walsh described the IEA's assessment as a sobering reality, noting that flight cancellations due to a lack of jet fuel could begin in Europe by the end of May, mirroring the situation already unfolding in parts of Asia. Sally Gethin, an aviation specialist, highlighted that the full extent of the crisis for air travelers will hinge on the duration of the Strait of Hormuz's closure. Even if the waterway reopens, a significant period will be required to re-establish jet fuel supplies. In a best-case scenario, consumers can expect continued fare increases and some route suspensions. However, a prolonged closure of six to eight weeks, leading to severe shortages, could present an existential threat to airlines. Even with the imposition of fuel surcharges, airlines might struggle to recover their escalating costs. This could result in the cancellation of tens of thousands, potentially hundreds of thousands, of flights worldwide, also impacting tour operators, though consumers with ATOL-protected holidays would be safeguarded. Illustrating the immediate impact, Lufthansa announced that its regional subsidiary, Lufthansa CityLine, would temporarily suspend operations starting Saturday due to a combination of high kerosene prices and ongoing labor disputes. Gethin anticipates that smaller airports with limited jet fuel storage capacity will be the most vulnerable, and recently introduced flight routes are most susceptible to cancellation. She suggested that the long-term outcome of this crisis could resemble the air travel landscape of the 1990s, characterized by higher prices and a scarcity of low-cost carriers, although she cautioned that the situation is highly dynamic and difficult to predict with certainty. In response to the surging jet fuel prices, global airlines are implementing various measures. Air France-KLM plans to increase long-haul ticket prices by approximately €50 per round trip. American Airlines is raising checked baggage fees by $10 for the first and second bags and by $150 for the third, while also reducing certain benefits for economy passengers. Delta Air Lines is cutting capacity by roughly 3.5 percentage points and increasing checked baggage fees by $10 for the first two bags and $50 for the third, alongside pulling planned capacity growth for the current quarter and forecasting profits below market expectations. EasyJet's CEO indicated that European consumers should brace for higher ticket prices later in the summer as current fuel hedges expire. IAG, the parent company of British Airways, stated that it does not intend to raise ticket prices immediately, having hedged a significant portion of its fuel for the short to medium term. JetBlue Airways is increasing fees for optional services like checked baggage by $4 or $9, citing rising operating costs. Qantas Airways has postponed a planned A$150 million share buyback and revised its estimated fuel bill for the second half of 2026 upwards to A$3.1 billion-A$3.3 billion, from an earlier forecast of A$2.5 billion. SAS announced the cancellation of 1,000 flights in April due to high oil and jet fuel prices, following hundreds of cancellations in March. Despite already raising flight prices, SAS acknowledged that the current price surge poses a significant challenge to the aviation industry. Southwest Airlines is increasing checked baggage fees by $10 for the first and second bags, bringing the total to $45 for the first and $55 for the second





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