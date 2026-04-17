Jet Fuel Crisis Threatens Mass Flight Cancellations and Airline Collapse

Aviation experts warn of widespread flight cancellations and potential airline bankruptcies due to soaring jet fuel prices, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions impacting key shipping routes. Passengers face higher fares and airlines are implementing cost-saving measures.

The global aviation industry faces a severe crisis, with aviation expert Sally Gethin warning that hundreds of thousands of flights could be cancelled worldwide and airlines could face bankruptcy if the current jet fuel shortage persists into the summer. Passengers are already experiencing the brunt of the situation, with airfares escalating significantly as the cost of jet fuel has doubled since the beginning of a geopolitical conflict that led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for jet fuel exports from the Gulf.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has issued a stark warning, indicating that Europe could face potential shortages of fuel within the next six weeks due to the ongoing shipping disruption. The International Air Transport Association (IATA), representing over 360 airlines, has advised passengers to brace for flight cancellations, particularly during the May half-term holidays, as disruptions ripple from Asia to Europe. Willie Walsh, IATA's director-general, described the IEA's assessment as sobering, noting that by the end of May, flight cancellations in Europe due to a lack of jet fuel are a distinct possibility, a situation already unfolding in parts of Asia.

The severity of the impact on air travelers, according to Ms. Gethin, is directly correlated to the duration of the Strait of Hormuz closure. Even if the passage reopens, she explained, it would still require a considerable period for jet fuel supplies to normalize. In an optimistic scenario, passengers might only witness increased fares and some route cancellations. However, the pessimistic outlook paints a dire picture: a prolonged closure of six to eight weeks could lead to acute shortages, posing an existential threat to airlines. Even with the implementation of fuel surcharges, airlines may struggle to recover their escalating costs. This could translate into the cancellation of tens of thousands, potentially hundreds of thousands, of flights globally, also impacting tour operators, though consumers protected by ATOL would likely be safeguarded.

In a tangible sign of the crisis, Lufthansa announced that its regional subsidiary, Lufthansa CityLine, will temporarily suspend operations starting Saturday, citing high kerosene prices alongside labor disputes. Ms. Gethin further predicted that smaller airports with limited jet fuel reserves would bear the brunt of the shortages, while airlines might be compelled to cancel flights on newly established routes. She drew a parallel to the 1990s, suggesting a potential return to an era of more expensive air travel with fewer low-cost carriers, though she cautioned that the situation is highly fluid and unpredictable.

Major global airlines are already implementing measures to counter the surge in jet fuel prices. Air France-KLM plans to increase long-haul ticket prices by approximately €50 (£44) per round trip. American Airlines is raising checked baggage fees by $10 (£7) for the first two bags and $150 (£111) for the third, while also reducing certain benefits for economy passengers. Delta Air Lines is scaling back capacity by roughly 3.5% and increasing checked bag fees by $10 (£7) for the first two bags and $50 (£37) for the third, in addition to forecasting profits below market expectations. EasyJet's CEO, Kenton Jarvis, anticipates higher ticket prices for European consumers towards the end of summer as their existing fuel hedging agreements expire. IAG, the parent company of British Airways, has stated it does not plan immediate ticket price hikes due to its substantial fuel hedging for the short to medium term. JetBlue Airways is increasing fees for optional services like checked baggage by $4 (£3) or $9 (£7) due to rising operating costs. Qantas Airways has deferred a planned A$150 million share buyback and revised its estimated fuel bill for the latter half of 2026 upwards to A$3.1 billion-A$3.3 billion. Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has already canceled 1,000 flights in April due to high oil and jet fuel prices, following hundreds of cancellations in March, and has increased ticket prices, warning that even with these measures, the price surge remains a significant challenge for the industry. Southwest Airlines is increasing checked baggage fees by $10 (£7) for the first two bags, bringing the total to $45 (£33) for the first bag and $55 (£41) for the second





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