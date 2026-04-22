Jet Fuel Shortages Loom: Book Travel Now, Experts Warn

Geopolitical tensions are driving up flight prices as jet fuel supplies dwindle. Experts advise booking autumn and winter holidays immediately to avoid potential disruptions and higher costs.

Growing anxieties surrounding potential disruptions to jet fuel supplies, fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, are significantly impacting air travel costs.

Travel industry professionals are urgently advising prospective holidaymakers to secure bookings for autumn and winter travel immediately, as the situation is predicted to worsen in the coming weeks. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has issued a stark warning to several European nations, indicating a potential for jet fuel shortages within the next six weeks, which could lead to widespread flight cancellations.

This forecast is based on the increasing likelihood of disruptions to key shipping routes, particularly those vital for the transportation of jet fuel. Javier Gandara, the CEO of EasyJet Spain, has publicly expressed concerns, stating that ensuring an adequate supply of jet fuel beyond the next three to four weeks presents a considerable challenge. The uncertainty surrounding fuel availability is forcing airlines to prepare for potential operational difficulties.

In response, the European Union is preparing to issue guidance to airlines regarding the management of airport slots and the protection of passenger rights should fuel shortages materialize. Furthermore, the European Commission is establishing a dedicated “fuel observatory” to closely monitor jet fuel supply levels across the continent and provide timely assessments of the situation.

Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the EU’s transport chief, has emphasized the potentially devastating consequences of a prolonged blockage of critical maritime straits, warning that such an event would be “catastrophic” not only for Europe but for the entire global economy. The impact is already being felt, particularly on flights scheduled during peak travel periods.

Flights departing from the United Kingdom between May 22nd and 25th, coinciding with the bank holiday weekend and the start of the May half-term break, are particularly vulnerable to price increases and potential disruptions. The current fuel crisis is not expected to resolve quickly, and its direct effect on airfares is becoming increasingly apparent. Joe Beevis, a manager at Flight Centre, highlights this trend, noting that the cost of flights is directly correlated to the uncertainty surrounding fuel supplies.

He strongly recommends that anyone considering summer travel book their flights as soon as possible to secure the best available prices and avoid potential disappointment. Moreover, the situation is prompting travelers to plan further ahead than usual. Flight Centre is already observing a surge in bookings for winter 2026-27, indicating a proactive approach from consumers seeking to mitigate the risk of future price hikes and disruptions.

The long-term implications of the geopolitical situation and its impact on fuel supplies remain uncertain, but the immediate advice from travel experts is clear: early booking is crucial for anyone planning air travel in the foreseeable future. The situation demands a coordinated response from governments, airlines, and travel agencies to ensure minimal disruption to passengers and maintain the stability of the aviation industry.

The fuel observatory will be a key component in providing the necessary data and analysis to inform decision-making and facilitate effective mitigation strategies. The potential for escalating tensions and further disruptions to supply chains underscores the importance of proactive planning and risk management in the travel sector





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