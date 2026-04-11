Jet Fuel Shortages Threaten Summer Travel Plans Amid Gulf Tensions

Airlines and airports are warning of potential jet fuel shortages that could disrupt travel throughout the summer due to ongoing conflicts in the Gulf region and the potential for a prolonged supply disruption. Experts are concerned about the impact of rising fuel costs and limited refining capacity.

Jet fuel shortages are a significant concern, potentially disrupting travel plans for many during the upcoming summer season. Industry experts are warning that even a resolution to the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region, such as a tentative agreement between the US and Iran that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, wouldn't instantly alleviate the supply problems.

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, representing airlines, emphasized the lengthy recovery period, stating that it would take months to restore supply levels even if the waterway reopens and remains accessible. Airports Council International (ACI), a body representing over 600 airports, has alerted European commissioners for energy, transport, and tourism, about the potential for a 'systemic' jet fuel shortage as the summer travel season approaches. ACI's director-general, Olivier Jankovec, warned that if the passage through the Strait of Hormuz doesn't resume significantly and consistently within the next three weeks, a systemic jet fuel shortage is likely to affect the EU. The peak summer season adds further urgency to these concerns.\The disruption to jet fuel supplies from the Middle East, primarily due to Iran's effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Israel conflict, has created a challenging situation. This has led to rapidly increasing costs and raised fears of travel disruptions, given Europe's heavy reliance on fuel imports from other parts of the world. Experts note that price increases in jet fuel tend to translate to higher ticket prices more swiftly than increases in petrol or domestic energy bills. Michael O'Leary, the chief executive of Ryanair, earlier in the month cautioned about potential disruptions in Europe during May and June, indicating that a significant portion of their fuel supply might be at risk. Sir Keir Starmer has been holding discussions with Gulf allies to support the 'fragile' ceasefire between the US and Iran. He discussed with US President Donald Trump the importance of a 'practical plan' to restore shipping operations through the Strait of Hormuz, especially in light of reports that Tehran might impose fees on ships using the passage. The ACI's correspondence highlights the urgent need for the European Commission to examine jet fuel availability over the next six months, and to explore measures to enhance production within the EU. The organization is also urging authorities to consider temporarily relaxing restrictions and regulations on jet fuel imports. The crisis has exposed the limited refining capacity of the EU for jet fuel production, and its heavy dependence on imports from other regions, as Jankovec pointed out.\Susannah Streeter, head of investment strategy at Wealth Club, explained that airlines have faced more than a doubling of fuel costs since the conflict began and the threat of shortages continues. The war has disrupted supplies from the Middle East, leading to export bans from other jet fuel producing nations, further restricting trade. It will take time to reverse the impact of these issues and stabilize jet fuel prices, so airlines will likely continue passing these costs on to passengers for the foreseeable future. The situation underscores the interconnectedness of global supply chains and the impact of geopolitical instability on the travel industry and consumer prices. The focus on resolving the situation includes the search for alternative supply routes and also the pressure on all the international organizations to find solutions. The aviation industry is closely monitoring the situation, preparing for potential disruptions and advocating for measures to mitigate the impact on travelers and the sector's financial health. There are concerns of rising prices, and the risk that this situation could be even more long-term than it is currently projected. The European commission and relevant organizations are making efforts, the outcome, however, is not clear yet





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jet Fuel Aviation Strait Of Hormuz Travel Fuel Prices

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK and Trump Face Off Over Gulf Chaos: Iran's Strait of Hormuz Control Sparks TensionsThe UK and Donald Trump are at odds over the ongoing crisis in the Gulf, with disagreements centered on Iran's potential control and taxation of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil and gas transport. The situation is exacerbated by uncertainties surrounding the US-Israeli conflict, Trump's criticism of NATO allies, and proposed tolling of tankers. Sir Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper have voiced concerns, urging de-escalation and a lasting peace.

Read more »

European Airports Face Jet Fuel Shortages, Threatening Summer Holiday PlansEuropean airports are warning of potential jet fuel shortages within weeks, due to the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This could disrupt summer travel plans, lead to fuel rationing, and impact the airline industry globally. The situation mirrors challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, with concerns about high fuel prices and potential bankruptcies.

Read more »

Airports warn of ‘systemic’ jet fuel shortage if Strait of Hormuz stays closedAirports Council International wrote a letter to the European commissioners for energy and transport and tourism.

Read more »

European Airports Face Jet Fuel Shortages: Summer Holiday Plans at Risk Due to Strait of Hormuz ClosureEuropean airports are on the brink of jet fuel shortages within weeks due to the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran. This situation threatens to disrupt summer holiday plans and could lead to significant economic consequences. Rising fuel prices and potential rationing are key concerns, with airlines already adjusting operations to cope. Experts warn of a crisis reminiscent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more »

Europe's Jet Fuel Shortage Arriving in WeeksEurope could face a jet fuel shortage within three weeks if flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain restricted, according to the region's airport industry group.

Read more »

North Sea Oil Prices Surge, Fueling Debate Over UK Energy PolicySoaring North Sea oil prices are reigniting the debate over the UK's energy policy, prompting calls for increased domestic oil and gas production. Geopolitical tensions and potential jet fuel shortages are adding urgency to the discussion, with critics urging the government to reconsider its approach to fossil fuel exploration and drilling.

Read more »