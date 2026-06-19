Jet2 Announces Exclusive Norway and Fjords Programme from Leeds Bradford Airport

Jet2 has announced an exciting summer flight schedule from Leeds Bradford Airport, featuring an exclusive Norway and Fjords programme. The flights are on sale for summer 2027, making Jet2 the only airline to operate to Bergen from the airport in summer 27. The programme provides customers across Yorkshire with fantastic choice, including three- and four-night breaks to a destination that offers spectacular fjords, rich culture, and a vibrant city break experience.

Jet2 has announced an exciting summer flight schedule from Leeds Bradford Airport . The company has confirmed the introduction of an exclusive Norway and Fjords programme.

The flights are on sale for summer 2027 from Leeds Bradford Airport, making Jet2 the only airline to operate to Bergen from the airport in summer 27. Steve Heapy, chief executive officer of Jet2, expressed his delight at putting Bergen on sale from Leeds Bradford Airport for summer 27.

He stated that this exclusive programme provides customers across Yorkshire with fantastic choice, including three- and four-night breaks to a destination that offers spectacular fjords, rich culture, and a vibrant city break experience. The programme is available for booking, and customers can find out more about the dates by visiting the Jet2 website.

Declan Maguire, aviation director at Leeds Bradford Airport, welcomed the announcement, stating that Yorkshire is famous for its stunning scenery, but even the airport's staff had to admit that the Norwegians have put a few extra hills in. He expressed his delight at Jet2 giving customers the opportunity to experience Bergen and the Fjords direct from Leeds Bradford Airport. Customers can find further information and book their flights by visiting the Jet2 website or the Jet2 city breaks website.

The announcement is part of a larger initiative by Yorkshire Live to promote the region's unique identity and destinations. The company has launched Explore Yorkshire, which will celebrate God's Own County for what it is - the best place in the world. The initiative will provide customers with a range of content, including day out guides, weekend breaks, and recommendations for things to do across the region.

Customers can sign up for the Explore Yorkshire newsletter to receive the latest content and updates directly to their inbox. Whether customers are looking for a day out, a weekend away, or to try somewhere new, Explore Yorkshire is here to help. The initiative is part of a larger effort to promote the region's unique identity and destinations, and to provide customers with a range of content and recommendations to help them plan their next trip.

The Explore Yorkshire initiative is a great opportunity for customers to experience the best of Yorkshire, and to discover new and exciting destinations within the region. With its stunning scenery, rich culture, and vibrant city break experience, Bergen is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to explore the Fjords and experience the unique culture of Norway.

By partnering with Jet2, Yorkshire Live is able to provide customers with a range of flights and holiday options to Bergen, making it easier than ever to plan and book a trip to this incredible destination. The partnership between Jet2 and Yorkshire Live is a great example of how two companies can work together to provide customers with a range of exciting options and experiences.

By combining their expertise and resources, Jet2 and Yorkshire Live are able to provide customers with a unique and memorable experience that will leave them with lifelong memories of their trip to Bergen and the Fjords. Whether customers are looking for a relaxing break, an action-packed adventure, or a cultural experience, Bergen has something for everyone.

With its stunning scenery, rich culture, and vibrant city break experience, Bergen is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to explore the Fjords and experience the unique culture of Norway. By partnering with Jet2, Yorkshire Live is able to provide customers with a range of flights and holiday options to Bergen, making it easier than ever to plan and book a trip to this incredible destination.

The partnership between Jet2 and Yorkshire Live is a great example of how two companies can work together to provide customers with a range of exciting options and experiences. By combining their expertise and resources, Jet2 and Yorkshire Live are able to provide customers with a unique and memorable experience that will leave them with lifelong memories of their trip to Bergen and the Fjords.





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Jet2 Leeds Bradford Airport Norway Fjords Bergen Summer 2027 Yorkshire

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