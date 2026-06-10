Jet2holidays Offers Summer Escapes and Luxury Holidays

Jet2holidays offers a range of summer escapes and luxurious holidays, with more than 75 sunny destinations to choose from and options for every budget. With the sale now on, there's £100 off per person on all holidays. Jet2holidays also includes flights, accommodation, and return transfers, along with 22kg baggage and 10kg hand luggage.

If your group chat is full of people talking about their summer plans, don't worry, it's not too late to make your own. You can still snap up a sunshine escape and enjoy great value this summer.

What do you fancy? A romantic Italian city break for two? Perhaps your dream summer involves beach days in Majorca for the whole family, or a trip with friends where you can relax by an infinity pool by day and hit the town when the sun goes down. With Jet2holidays, you're sure to find your perfect getaway.

There are more than 75 sunny destinations to choose from and options for every budget - and with the sale now on, there's £100 off per person on all holidays! † Whether you're looking for a romantic retreat or an action-packed break with the kids, Jet2holidays has a range of fab holidays to suit everyone! And with Jet2holidays, everything is included every time. That's your flights, accommodation, and return transfers*.

Plus 22kg baggage and 10kg hand luggage, too. It's no wonder Jet2holidays has a stack of awards and has been selected as a Which? Recommended Provider in seven categories. Where will you go?

Have you been dreaming of escaping to a Greek island? Or perhaps Turkey's sun-soaked Turquoise Coast beckons. The Canaries are perfect for family fun, and Malta combines gorgeous baroque cities with crystalline waters. Depart from one of 14 airports across the UK, including London Gatwick, which is new for Jet2holidays this year, and take your pick from more than 75 fabulous destinations.

Thinking about an opulent, luxurious five-star stay in the most heavenly surroundings? You'll want Indulgent Escapes by Jet2holidays, where your luxury resort is complemented by a whole list of VIP extras, such as private transfers, in-flight drinks°, and priority lane passes. And the best hotels in the most thrilling cities have been carefully curated by Jet2CityBreaks for a buzzy stay, with sunshine and culture in a central city location. Travelling with the extended family?

With Jet2Villas, there's room for everyone, and you get car hire included, too. If you're looking for a little more inspiration, here are some of their top recommendations for this summer. Brilliant BarcelonaFor a break that combines city and beach, you can't beat Barcelona, and Jet2CityBreaks wraps up your hotel and flights in one easy booking - with plenty of packing space courtesy of the 22kg baggage and 10kg hand luggage.

At the Catalonia Barcelona Plaza, you're close to all the action. The gorgeous rooftop pool is the star of the show here, situated opposite the Placa d’Espanya at the foot of Montjuic, it’s just a short stroll from the Montjuic National Palace. Rooftop bliss: The Catalonia Barcelona Plaza boasts sweeping views of the city and Montjuïc The vibe is chic, the rooms elegant and spacious, and you have a whole variety of restaurants and bars on your doorstep.

Prefer to eat at the hotel? You have four restaurants to choose from, offering everything from Spanish and Japanese to international cuisine. And after a day out exploring, you can indulge in a beauty treatment or two, before heading to the rooftop for sundowners. Glorious Lake GardaSitting right on the shores of Lake Garda, Grand Hotel Fasano is part of the exclusive Indulgent Escapes by Jet2holidays.

This 19th-century former royal lodge is a five-star dream, with pools and lush gardens looking out over the lake and rooms that feel positively palatial. Lakeside loveliness: Grand Hotel Fasano is a glamorous spot on the shore of Lake Garda You’ll feel like royalty yourself as you sip cocktails in one of the two bars, escape for a luxurious treatment in the spa and enjoy the vistas of the lake and mountains from this picturesque spot on the Gardone Riviera.

There are four à la carte dining options to choose from, too, including Il Fagiano, a spectacular Michelin-starred restaurant that takes you on a journey through Italy’s ancient flavours. Captivating CreteIf you’re looking for an escape with the whole family, Kamelia Villa 1 is a stunning Jet2Villas property that sleeps up to seven guests in four gorgeous bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bedrooms.

Set in the sun-drenched Heraklion area of Crete, it combines a beautiful location with a cool, contemporary design, all minimalist whites with picture windows looking out over the Sea of Crete. This could be your home from home in Crete: Kamelia Villa 1 has sea views and a large pool The garden is set around a large private pool, with a barbecue and a shady dining area for al fresco lunches.

And with car hire included, you can explore your surroundings at your own pace, visiting the traditional village of Pano Gouves, perhaps, or spotting marine animals at the nearby Cretaquarium. A Maltese marvelIn Sliema, on the east coast of Malta, Barcelo Fortina Malta is perfectly situated with the town’s seafront promenade on one side and the gorgeous Lido Beach on the other





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Jet2holidays Summer Escapes Luxury Holidays Sunny Destinations Budget Options £100 Off Per Person Included Flights Accommodation Return Transfers Baggage Allowance Hand Luggage Allowance Barcelona Lake Garda Crete Malta Indulgent Escapes By Jet2holidays Jet2citybreaks Jet2villas Kamelia Villa 1 Grand Hotel Fasano Barcelo Fortina Malta

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