Jetstar issued a refund and apology to Paola Botero after crew members incorrectly insisted she cover her shoulders, claiming no such policy exists. The incident occurred on a Sydney return flight in October.

Jetstar has issued a full refund and a formal apology to passenger Paola Botero following a distressing incident where cabin crew allegedly demanded she cover her shoulders. The confrontation occurred on a return flight departing from Sydney on October 26, leaving the passenger feeling humiliated during her pregnancy.

Incident Details and Passenger Reaction

Paola Botero, a resident of Cairns, was traveling at thirty-two weeks pregnant when she says airline staff took issue with her attire. She reported that a flight attendant informed her the cabin manager required her to wear a jacket over her shoulders due to the top she was wearing. Ms. Botero described feeling deeply embarrassed and uncomfortable, not because of her clothing choice, but because she was made to feel that her body needed to be hidden.

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The passenger emphasized that her expanding body was carrying life and performing an extraordinary biological function. She stated that being told her appearance was inappropriate while nine months into a pregnancy caused significant emotional distress. The incident was captured in a photograph provided to the media, which displayed the specific outfit in question.

Airline Initial Response and Contradictory Claims

Jetstar initially responded to Ms. Botero's complaint by appearing to defend its staff members. In correspondence seen by the Daily Mail, the airline stated that an internal review found the crew was performing their required duties. The initial communication suggested that staff actions were intended to address matters affecting the safe and comfortable operation of the flight.

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The airline claimed that safety and compliance procedures must be carried out consistently for all customers. They argued that these interactions were not intended to cause embarrassment but were necessary to ensure operational requirements were met. This stance initially caused further frustration for the passenger, who questioned why her uncovered shoulders were treated as a safety concern.

Clarification of Dress Code Policy

After Ms. Botero sought specific clarification regarding which policy she allegedly breached, Jetstar reversed its position. The airline subsequently confirmed that its published dress requirements do not prescribe a general requirement for female passengers to cover their shoulders. This admission contradicted the initial reasoning provided by customer service representatives.

According to Jetstar's website, passengers do not have to dress to impress but must comply with minimum dress standards. The only specific restriction mentioned involves refraining from clothing that displays words, images, symbols, or slogans deemed offensive. Crew members are only authorized to ask passengers to cover up such offensive material.

Resolution and Ongoing Investigation

Jetstar has now refunded Ms. Botero's flight and stated it is taking the incident seriously. A spokesperson apologized for the negative journey and confirmed they have reached out to personally apologize. The airline acknowledged that while perceptions of the interaction differed from staff intentions, the outcome was unacceptable.

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The carrier indicated it is looking into the specific circumstances of the encounter. Jetstar plans to remind its crew of the actual dress requirements policy to prevent future misunderstandings. The airline recognizes the importance of ensuring that any directions provided to customers are appropriate and communicated respectfully.