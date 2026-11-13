Jewelry Edit Foundation Partners with LVMH and Tiffany to Recruit Diverse Talent

The Jewelry Edit Foundation launches immersive programs with Tiffany and LVMH North America to recruit young, diverse talent into the luxury jewelry sector, removing entry barriers for non-traditional candidates.

The Jewelry Edit Foundation has initiated a strategic partnership with major luxury houses including Tiffany and Company and LVMH North America to foster diversity within the high-end jewelry sector. This collaborative effort introduces immersive educational experiences designed to attract emerging talent from non-traditional backgrounds into an industry historically dominated by familial legacies. The initiative aims to dismantle perceived barriers to entry by providing direct access to industry leaders and practical career development opportunities.

Immersive Career Development Programs

Tiffany and Company hosted a comprehensive two-day program titled From Bench to Blue Box in New York earlier this month. Fifteen students and early-career jewellers, selected by a panel of four industry judges, participated in the event. The curriculum included visits to the brand's jewellery design and innovation workshop, participation in creative exercises, and direct meetings with professionals across various departments including merchandising and marketing.

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Preceding this event, the Jewelry Edit Foundation conducted a separate one-day program called Designing a Responsible Future in September. This session was conducted in collaboration with LVMH North America and focused on the future trajectory of the luxury market. The program brought together fifteen individuals aged between eighteen and thirty from diverse academic and professional backgrounds to engage in panel discussions and tours.

Participants in the LVMH program attended discussions with representatives from both Tiffany and Bvlgari. The itinerary also featured a guided tour of Tiffany's landmark flagship store located on New York's Fifth Avenue. These activities were structured to provide a holistic understanding of the luxury ecosystem, bridging the gap between academic theory and industry reality for young professionals.

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Foundational Goals and Strategic Leadership

Rosena Sammi, the founder of the Jewelry Edit Foundation, stated that the primary objective is to secure placement for the best and brightest candidates into top-tier brands. She described companies like Tiffany as the gold standard for aspirational employment among young professionals. Sammi founded the Jewelry Edit, an ecommerce platform emphasizing storytelling and social responsibility, before establishing the foundation in April of last year to channel donations and grants toward educational initiatives.

Sammi, a New Zealand-born lawyer turned jewellery designer, entered the industry in twenty-oh-six. She described herself as a significant outsider during her initial entry, which motivated her to create pathways for others facing similar isolation. The foundation's governance structure includes high-profile board members such as actor Lynda Carter, Todd Kahn, chief executive of Coach, and Diane Mahady, president and chief executive of Hermès Americas.

Beyond the free immersive programs, the organization maintains a broader schedule of ticketed masterclasses and community events. Past initiatives have included speed mentoring sessions at Heritage Auctions and a pro bono legal clinic conducted with US jeweller David Yurman. These varied activities serve to keep the foundation deeply integrated within the commercial and legal frameworks of the industry.

Breaking Barriers for Underrepresented Groups

Sastha Tripathi, a public policy student at Princeton University, previously viewed the jewelry industry as inaccessible due to a lack of relevant experience and family connections. Tripathi, who hails from a first-generation, low-income family in the United States, minored in environmental studies and technological studies. Her perspective shifted significantly after participating in the Designing a Responsible Future program organized by the foundation.

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Tripathi noted that hearing speakers share their non-traditional career paths provided the confidence necessary to reconsider her professional trajectory. She realized that her parallel experiences in policy and environmental studies could serve as unique assets to luxury brands. The tangible career advice received from higher management at LVMH during a lunch and learn session further solidified her belief that diverse skill sets are highly valued.

The foundation explicitly targets the gap in recruitment where young people from non-traditional backgrounds or those without familial industry ties often feel excluded. Sammi emphasized that opening doors to these individuals is the most critical challenge currently facing the sector. By showcasing how external expertise can be marketed and applied within luxury retail, the program encourages a more inclusive definition of industry suitability.