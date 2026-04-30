Jewish Community in Golders Green Rocked by Targeted Knife Attack as Antisemitic Violence Escalates

Two Jewish men were stabbed in a targeted attack in Golders Green, London, sparking outrage and demands for greater protection. The incident, linked to a Somali-born British suspect with a history of violence, has heightened fears amid a wave of antisemitic incidents. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack and pledged support for the community.

The Jewish community in Golders Green, London, has been left in shock and fear following a targeted knife attack that left two men seriously injured.

Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Shine, 76, were stabbed in broad daylight on Wednesday, sparking outrage and demands for greater protection from the government. The suspect, a 45-year-old Somali-born British man, was apprehended at the scene after a dramatic confrontation with police. This incident comes amid a wave of antisemitic violence in the area, including recent arson attempts, heightening tensions and anxiety among local residents.

The attack has sent shockwaves through the community, with survivors and witnesses expressing deep concern over their safety. Shloime Rand, speaking from his hospital bed, described the assault as a 'miracle' that he survived, while condemning the government's perceived inaction.

'People are really concerned, people are afraid, people are uncomfortable walking in the street,' he said, adding that many blame the authorities for failing to address the rising threats. Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley faced fierce criticism during a press conference, with hecklers demanding his resignation over the force's handling of antisemitic incidents. Rowley acknowledged the suspect's history of violence and mental health issues but vowed to strengthen protections for Jewish communities.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the 'appalling attack' and announced plans to visit Golders Green to reassure the community. Following an emergency Cobra meeting, he acknowledged the broader pattern of antisemitic violence, stating, 'This is not an isolated incident. There’s been a series of antisemitic attacks, and I know first-hand the anxiety that that is causing in the community.

' The incident has also reignited political tensions, with protesters gathering in the aftermath, chanting slogans against the government and London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Among the demonstrators were figures from Reform UK, including Richard Tice and Laila Cunningham, who called for stronger action against extremism. The suspect, who was also linked to an earlier knife altercation in Southwark, remains in custody as investigations continue





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