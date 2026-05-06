Jewish Men Interrogated About Israel and Gaza in Greater Manchester Amid Rising Antisemitism in Britain

Two Jewish men wearing kippahs were questioned about their views on Israel and Gaza in Bury, Greater Manchester, as part of a growing wave of antisemitic incidents across Britain. The police did not find evidence of criminal offenses, leaving the victims feeling vulnerable. This incident follows a series of attacks, including arson at synagogues and verbal abuse against Jewish individuals, prompting the Campaign Against Antisemitism to declare a 'national emergency.'

Two Jewish men in Greater Manchester were subjected to a disturbing interrogation about their views on Israel and Gaza while entering a property in Bury.

The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the men being questioned by two strangers who asked if they were 'Zionist' or 'for Palestine.

' One of the men responded by asking if it 'makes a difference,' to which the second man replied, 'No problem, no fight. ' However, a third man then joined the group, and one of them referred to the Jewish men as 'the problem. ' The incident occurred on April 29, the same day as a terror attack in Golders Green, London, where two Jewish men were stabbed by a knifeman.

The police reviewed the footage but concluded that it did not clearly evidence any criminal offenses, leaving the victims feeling 'unprotected' and 'vulnerable.

' The incident is part of a growing wave of antisemitic attacks across Britain, including arson attacks on synagogues and harassment of Jewish individuals. In London, a former synagogue in Whitechapel was set ablaze in an arson attack, with the Counter Terror Police leading the investigation. Other incidents include arson at the Finchley Reform and Kenton United synagogues, as well as attacks on Jewish charities and a TV station critical of the Iranian regime.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism has declared the situation a 'national emergency,' highlighting the alarming rise in antisemitic violence and harassment. In another incident, a property surveyor named Moshe was verbally abused by a stranger in Slough, who called him a 'dirty motherf****** Jew' and accused him of being a 'baby killer.

' The attacker, Shafiq Rahman, threatened physical violence, saying, 'I'll break your f****** jaw,' before accusing Moshe of 'killing kids in Palestine. ' These incidents reflect a broader pattern of antisemitism in Britain, with Jewish communities reporting increased harassment and fear for their safety. The lack of decisive police action in some cases has further exacerbated concerns about the protection of Jewish individuals in public spaces





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