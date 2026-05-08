Jewish passengers left terrified after anti-Semitic attack on bus

A man claiming to have a knife shouted anti-Semitic slurs and threats to Jewish children during an unprovoked attack on a bus. The incident took place on a 254 bus in Hackney, north London, and was treated as an anti-Semitic hate crime.

Jewish passengers were left terrified after a man claiming to have a knife shouted 'you should all go to the gas chambers' during an unprovoked anti-Semitic attack on a bus.

The incident took place on a 254 bus as it made its way along Upper Clapton Road in Hackney, north London, on Thursday afternoon. Following his outburst, the bus driver stopped the vehicle and activated an alarm before volunteers from Shomrim, a Jewish neighbourhood watch group, helped detain the man. He was subsequently arrested by Met Police on suspicion of making threats to kill and an offence under the Public Order Act.

The man remains in police custody with police treating the incident as an anti-Semitic hate crime





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Anti-Semitic Attack Bus Knife Threats Jewish Passengers Upper Clapton Road Hackney North London Tfl Met Police Shomrim Public Order Act Hate Crime Anti-Semitic Hate Crime Jewish Neighbourhood Watch Group Jewish Community Anti-Semitic Incidents Recent Weeks Double Stabbing Terrorism Attempted Arson Attacks Synagogues Memorial Wall Golders Green Hendon Finchley Kenton Skullcaps Kippot Would-Be Ramming Shaken Horrified

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