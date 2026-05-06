Jill Halfpenny Opens Up About Personal Tragedy and New Series Number One Fan

Actress Jill Halfpenny discusses her role in the upcoming series Number One Fan while reflecting on her personal struggles, including the loss of her partner and father. She also shares insights into her family life and charitable work.

Actress Jill Halfpenny has opened up about her personal life and career while discussing her role in the new series Number One Fan . The 50-year-old star plays daytime TV presenter Lucy Logan in the Spanish-filmed show, which follows her character's encounter with a dangerously obsessed fan played by Sally Lindsay.

Speaking about the show, Jill explained: I think people will enjoy Number One Fan because it is set in a world that we all know and that we all maybe have a love/hate relationship with. The Gateshead-born actress has faced heartbreaking personal tragedy, losing her partner Matt Janes to a sudden heart attack at the gym in 2017.

She revealed the devastating loss brought back grief from her father's similar death years earlier, saying: It was like dealing with a double loss – a loss I'd never actually dealt with. I just found myself thinking, Oh my god, this is unbearable. What am I going to do? I cannot cope.

I just want cessation, this feeling to stop. Jill was previously married to actor Craig Conway from 2007 to 2010, and they share son Harvey together. The former couple have maintained a strong friendship, with Conway saying: We care for each other an awful lot but we were happier to be good parents.

Talent runs in the family, as Jill is aunt to fellow actress Chelsea Halfpenny, who has made her mark playing Amy Wyatt in Emmerdale and Alicia Munroe in BBC's Casualty. Chelsea is married to former Emmerdale actor James Baxter and they have a daughter together. Actress Jill was honoured as Freeman of the Borough of Gateshead in 2013 for her outstanding contributions to theatre, television and charitable causes.

Beyond her acting career, Jill has been involved in various charitable endeavours, including supporting mental health awareness and children's welfare organisations. Her resilience in the face of personal loss has inspired many, and she continues to be a prominent figure in British entertainment. The new series Number One Fan is set to premiere soon, promising a gripping storyline that blends drama with real-world themes of fame and obsession





new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jill Halfpenny Number One Fan Personal Tragedy Acting Career Charitable Work

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The one thing no one tells you about electric carsDemanding is growing for EVs and leasing is booming

Read more »

Number One Fan: A Thriller Too Close for Comfort?Channel 5’s new drama, Number One Fan, starring Jill Halfpenny and Sally Lindsay, draws heavily from the recent stalking case involving Holly Willoughby, raising questions about timing and sensitivity. The series explores the dangerous obsession of a fan with a morning television presenter, but quickly descends into a convoluted plot filled with revenge, eco-terrorism, and unsettling threats.

Read more »

Viewers cannot stop bingeing 'intriguing but ridiculously bad' stalker dramaThe four-part Channel 5 stalking drama, which stars Jill Halfpenny, has chilling echoes to a real-life presenter's kidnap ordeal.

Read more »

Leigh Halfpenny: Wales full-back legend announces rugby retirementWales full-back Leigh Halfpenny announces he will retire at the end of the season.

Read more »

Leigh Halfpenny: The unassuming Welsh rugby great who has hung up his bootsWales full-back Leigh Halfpenny will leave a lasting legacy after announcing he will hang up his boots at the end of the season.

Read more »

Channel 5's Number One Fan ending explained: what happened to Donna and Lucy?That wild finale of Numbr One Fan had us reeling. What happened to Stewart? What did Jacob do? Who is Vince? Here's the Number One Fan ending explained.

Read more »