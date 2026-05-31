Jill Scott and Maisie Adam Arrive Late to Soccer Aid After Women's FA Cup Final Duty

Soccer Aid 2024 saw England presenters Jill Scott and Maisie Adam miss the first half after co-hosting the Women's FA Cup final. The charity match, marking 20 years, featured stars like Usain Bolt as World XI manager and a goal spree from Jermain Defoe and Damson Idris.

Jill Scott and Maisie Adam arrived late to Soccer Aid after co-hosting Channel 4's coverage of the Women's FA Cup final earlier in the day.

The Women's FA Cup final was held at a separate venue, and after completing their broadcasting duties, the pair had to travel approximately 23 miles to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, where Soccer Aid was taking place. They only reached the pitch midway through the first half, with cameras capturing them taking their seats on the England bench. Soccer Aid, an annual charity football match, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The event continues its mission to raise vital funds for UNICEF, the international children's charity, while bringing together a unique mix of elite football legends and beloved celebrities. The England squad featured several notable football personalities, including former men's England players Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott and Joe Hart. Actors Danny Dyer, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Cooper, known for his role in Adolescence, also participated.

Television presenters Paddy McGuinness, Jack Whitehall and Sam Thompson made appearances, alongside former England rugby player Joe Marler. The lineup was rounded out by radio presenter Jordan North, podcaster GK Barry, Love Island star Chloe Burrows, and internet personality Angry Ginge, who won I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. The World XI team was managed by Olympic sprinting legend Usain Bolt.

His squad included Edwin van der Sar, Michael Essien, Jordi Alba, Leonardo Bonucci, Dimitar Berbatov, Nemanja Matic, Nabhaan Rizwan, Nitro, Ali Krieger, Jen Beattie, Nicky Byrne, Dermot Kennedy, Chris O'Dowd, Richard Gadd, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The World XI found themselves three goals down early on, thanks to a rapid brace from Jermain Defoe and a superb strike by actor Damson Idris





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Soccer Aid Jill Scott Maisie Adam Women's FA Cup UNICEF England World XI Usain Bolt Jermain Defoe Damson Idris Celebrity Football Charity Match

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