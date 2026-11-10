Jim Jordan Emerges as Frontrunner for House Republican Minority Leader

Jim Jordan is the frontrunner to lead House Republicans in the minority after Democrats' midterm wins. Steve Scalise's team disputes his vote claims.

Congressman Jim Jordan is now the frontrunner to lead House Republicans in the minority after Democrats defeated them in last week's midterm elections. Jordan's allies are privately claiming he has more than 100 votes locked up, comfortably above the roughly 82 needed to win the secret-ballot leadership election, according to Punchbowl News. Congressman Steve Scalise's team is disputing that claim.

The final vote was expected later on Tuesday, after the schedule was pushed back by a series of committee hearings. The contest has become a test of whether Republicans want a fresh approach after their election losses, or whether Scalise's years of leadership experience offer the best chance of winning back the majority in 2028.

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Jim Jordan Claims More Than 100 Votes

Jim Jordan's supporters say he holds more than 100 votes, well above the roughly 82 needed to win the secret-ballot election. The count is based on private claims made by his allies, and Scalise's team has publicly challenged those numbers. Punchbowl News reported that Jordan appeared to be gaining momentum inside the closed-door candidate forum.

Jordan built his pitch around being a fighter. According to Punchbowl News, some Scalise allies privately acknowledged that this message appeared to be swaying members after the party's midterm defeat. The argument has resonated with lawmakers who want Republicans to take a more aggressive posture.

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Stakeholder Positions in the House GOP Race

Representative Scott Fitzgerald publicly declared his support for Jordan on Tuesday. He said that he was pulling for Jordan, that it was no secret, and that he had been working with the chairman to garner votes and help him fine tune his message to the members. Fitzgerald also praised Jordan as a fighter and communicator, saying that Republicans would not find a better one.

Representative Mike Rulli also publicly backed Jordan. During the closed-door meeting, Rulli allegedly stood up and demanded to know what House GOP leaders planned to do with the remainder of their time in the majority. He said voters back home were demanding more action than they were seeing from Republicans, and his remarks drew approving comments and cheers from other members. Representative Andy Harris, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, has also backed Jordan, arguing that the party needs to change the team.

Scalise has the support of Republicans who believe his experience at the top of the party makes him the safer choice. Representative Rick Allen said he would be supporting the Louisiana Republican, declaring that Scalise should get the Medal of Honor because he had laid it all out there. Representatives Mike Kelly, Nathaniel Moran and Mario Diaz-Balart have also backed Scalise. Diaz-Balart has argued that Scalise is best placed to rebuild the party by returning its focus to the economy and national security.

Neither President Donald Trump nor outgoing Speaker Mike Johnson has publicly endorsed a candidate. Trump said last week that he would stay out of the race. Johnson has also refused to reveal a preference, saying he wants the members to make those decisions themselves and that he is not weighing in on the leadership elections.

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What the Result Means for the Majority Ahead

The newly elected leader will immediately face a flurry of challenges. The most pressing is how to respond to the Democratic Party's push for investigations into the Trump administration in January. The winner will also need to show voters that Republicans can move from a midterm defeat toward winning back the majority in 2028.

For House Republicans, the choice comes down to two competing visions. Jordan's supporters want a fighter who will push harder against Democrats, while Scalise's backers want a leader with deep experience to refocus the party on the economy and national security. The outcome will show which approach the conference believes can rebuild its position after last week's midterm elections.