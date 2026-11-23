Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr surprised ex-wife Patsy Kensit with Ardchullarie Lodge in Perthshire during their 1990s relationship, using the historic property as a music studio.

Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr presented his then-wife, English actress Patsy Kensit, with a stunning castle and its own loch as a romantic gesture during their relationship in the 1990s. The extravagant gift involved transferring the keys to the historic property, which the couple later resided in while their marriage lasted for four years.

Architectural History of Ardchullarie Lodge

The property, identified as Ardchullarie Lodge, is a luxury building originally constructed in 1910. It is situated in Perthshire, Scotland, overlooking the scenic waters of Loch Lubnaig. The estate is notable for its fairytale appearance, featuring its own private loch, which adds to its picturesque and exclusive nature in the Scottish countryside.

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Kensit Recalls Extravagant Romantic Gesture

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the 58-year-old actress described the moment Kerr handed her the keys as the best romantic gift she had ever received. She recounted how the couple frequently drove past the beautiful little castle, with Kensit noting that she often thought a princess must live there due to its charming and secluded setting.

Kerr Utilizes Property as Recording Studio

Jim Kerr, the 67-year-old Glaswegian singer-songwriter, not only used the lodge as a home but also converted it into a music studio during the 1990s. This dual purpose allowed the Simple Minds star to compose and record while enjoying the inspirational environment provided by the historic estate and its natural surroundings.

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Marriage Duration and Final Disposition

Kensit and Kerr were in a high-profile relationship that culminated in marriage, which lasted until they split in 1996 after four years together. Although they lived at Ardchullarie Lodge for part of their marriage, the property was eventually separated from them following their divorce, marking the end of an era for the couple.

Legacy of the 1990s Scottish Romance

The story of the castle gift highlights the elaborate nature of romantic gestures among celebrities during that decade. For Kensit, the memory of Kerr pulling over to give her the keys remains a significant anecdote, illustrating the depth of their connection before their eventual separation. The lodge stands as a physical reminder of that time in their lives.