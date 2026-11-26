Jim McColl urges Scottish ministers to remove Kevin Hobbs and disband CMAL, warning that opposition to the direct award of the Clyde shipyard contract will cause another ferry construction disaster.

Jim McColl, the former owner of the last commercial shipyard on the River Clyde, has launched a scathing attack on the leadership of Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited, accusing the quango of orchestrating a fake propaganda campaign against the Port Glasgow facility. McColl, who managed Ferguson Marine before its nationalisation by the Scottish Government, directly urged ministers to dismiss CMAL chairman Kevin Hobbs to prevent a recurrence of the costly delays that plagued previous vessel construction projects.

Core Dispute Over Direct Award Contract

The central conflict involves the planned direct award of a contract to build two new small vessels to Ferguson Marine. Jim McColl contends that this specific administrative decision is being actively sabotaged by Kevin Hobbs and the wider CMAL board, who have publicly condemned the proposal as financially unsound and detrimental to island communities. The disagreement highlights a deep institutional rift regarding how the Scottish Government should manage its ferry procurement strategy and whether it can trust the existing maritime assets management body to oversee such critical infrastructure projects.

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Jim McColl argues that the refusal to proceed with the direct award is not based on merit but on a years-long campaign to demonise the shipyard and its workforce. He asserts that the current management structure at CMAL has created an environment where competent operations are obstructed by bureaucratic hostility, ultimately threatening the long-term viability of the Port Glasgow yard and its ability to serve the Scottish ferry fleet effectively.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Friction

Kevin Hobbs, who has served as the chief executive of Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited since 2016, provided testimony to a Holyrood committee last week outlining the board's objections. Hobbs stated that awarding the contract without competitive tendering is not the right approach for island communities because it fails to ensure value for money. He further warned in a letter to Transport Scotland that the proposed direct award is problematic at best and represents a folly at worst, citing the historical record of the yard as evidence of potential mismanagement.

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Jim McColl responded to these claims by labelling the opposition a criminal exercise in misinformation that has been allowed to proceed unchecked for years. He expressed strong support for Transport Secretary Stephen Flynn, noting that the minister's intervention to assert government authority over the quango was a positive step. McColl believes the Scottish Government has finally recognised the extent of the hostility within CMAL and is moving to correct the course, despite criticism from some quarters who prioritise saving jobs over service quality for the islands.

The tension was further exacerbated by correspondence from GMB Scotland Secretary Rhea Wolfson, who wrote to Stephen Flynn urging him to consider the positions of Kevin Hobbs, board chair Morag McNeill, and other board members. The union leader described the comments made by CMAL leadership as beyond the pale and accused them of intentionally undermining the reputation of the yard to sabotage its prospects for future work. The union argues that CMAL itself was a primary contributor to the problems experienced at the shipyard, rather than the yard's operational capabilities.

Real-World Impact and Historical Precedents

The controversy is heavily influenced by the troubled history of the Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa vessels, which have suffered massive delays and significant cost overruns during their construction at Ferguson Marine. Jim McColl characterises the performance of CMAL during these projects as a monumental disaster, asserting that the quango was a huge part of the problem rather than the solution. He warns that if the same individuals continue to manage the progress of new ships on behalf of the government, the outcome will likely repeat the failures of the past.

Trade union leaders and Jim McColl argue that the current leadership at CMAL has created an awkward situation for the Scottish Government where they cannot win politically or operationally. They contend that the only viable path forward is for ministers to sack Kevin Hobbs and disband Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited entirely, as they view the organisation as unfit for purpose. This radical structural change is seen as necessary to restore faith in the yard and ensure the reliable delivery of ferries to island communities.

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While the contract for the two new small vessels was announced for direct award in March subject to due diligence, the resistance from CMAL has cast a shadow over the process. A spokesman for Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited declined to engage further with Jim McColl's accusations, stating that the organisation had already made a significant contribution to the transport committee and had nothing further to add to the evidence provided.

The standoff raises urgent questions about the future governance of Scotland's ferry procurement and the relationship between the Scottish Government and its maritime asset holders. With Jim McColl and union leaders pressing for immediate personnel changes and potential institutional dissolution, the government faces intense pressure to resolve the dispute before the next phase of vessel construction begins. The outcome will likely determine whether Ferguson Marine can secure its future as the primary builder of vessels for the Clyde or if it will face further marginalisation under the current regulatory framework.