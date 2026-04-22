Jimmy Bullard Breaks Silence on 'I'm A Celebrity' Row with Adam Thomas, Confirms Reunion Appearance

Jimmy Bullard addresses the explosive argument with Adam Thomas on 'I'm A Celebrity South Africa', revealing he will share his side of the story during the live final reunion. The dispute arose after Bullard forfeited a Bushtucker Trial, potentially eliminating both himself and Thomas from the competition.

Former footballer Jimmy Bullard has publicly addressed the significant dispute he had with actor Adam Thomas during their time on ' I'm A Celebrity South Africa'.

The conflict arose during the 'Rancid Run' Bushtucker Trial, where Bullard unexpectedly declared 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here', effectively forfeiting the trial and jeopardizing both his and Thomas's position in the competition. This decision led to a heated exchange between the two, with Thomas expressing his anger and frustration at being potentially eliminated due to Bullard's choice. Reports indicate the argument involved strong language, with Sinitta claiming the 'C-word' was repeatedly used during the confrontation.

Bullard's decision to quit the trial stemmed from personal reasons, including concerns about his father's health and the increasing difficulty of enduring the harsh conditions of the jungle. He expressed regret over letting Thomas down, acknowledging that Thomas was on a different journey and eager to succeed. Thomas, however, was visibly upset, feeling that Bullard had unfairly dragged him down with him. He voiced his disappointment, stating that Bullard should have left the camp without impacting his own chances.

Following the incident, the remaining contestants were given the opportunity to vote on whether Thomas should be allowed to remain in the competition, ultimately leading to his reinstatement. The fallout from the incident has been substantial, with sources revealing that Bullard and Thomas are currently not on speaking terms. Viewers also weighed in on the situation, with many expressing sympathy for Thomas and criticizing Bullard's actions as calculated and unfair.

Some viewers also pointed out that Thomas had already been facing challenges in camp, including what they perceived as bullying from fellow contestant David Haye. Bullard has now confirmed he will address his side of the story during the live final reunion on Friday, teasing on Instagram that his 'version will be told'. He responded to Sinitta's account of the argument, expressing his disappointment that certain details were not aired during the show.

The incident has been widely described as the biggest row in the show's history, sparking considerable debate and discussion among fans





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