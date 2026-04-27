Jimmy Bullard Gathers Evidence for Legal Action Against ITV Over I'm A Celebrity Clash with Adam Thomas

Former footballer Jimmy Bullard is reportedly preparing to sue ITV over his clash with Adam Thomas on I'm A Celebrity, using the show's finale to collect evidence. Meanwhile, Sinitta has spoken out about the controversy, addressing accusations of bullying and online abuse.

Jimmy Bullard , the former footballer and I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! contestant, is reportedly preparing to take legal action against ITV , using the show's chaotic finale as a means to gather evidence.

The 47-year-old clashed with winner Adam Thomas, 37, during a pre-recorded episode last year, accusing him of being 'abusive, aggressive, and intimidating' in an expletive-filled argument. Bullard claims that ITV edited the footage to protect Thomas, a soap star, and has been collecting evidence to support his case. During the live finale on Friday, Bullard was seen checking his phone, with sources suggesting he may have been reviewing notes or even recording interactions to bolster his legal claims.

An insider revealed that proving Thomas's behavior was abusive is central to Bullard's case, as such conduct is explicitly prohibited in the show's contracts. Bullard reportedly emphasized the phrase 'abusive, aggressive, and intimidating' multiple times, both on-air and in discussions with fellow campmates, to establish a pattern of misconduct.

Meanwhile, Sinitta, another contestant, has publicly supported Bullard and David Haye, reflecting on her experience in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. In a lengthy statement, she addressed the controversy surrounding Thomas, acknowledging that while she believes in second chances, the term 'bully' should not be used lightly. She also condemned the online abuse she has faced, urging fans to practice kindness and respect.

The clash between Bullard and Thomas escalated during the live final, with Gemma Collins and Sinitta walking off stage as Bullard questioned campmates about Thomas's behavior. Despite the tension, Sinitta expressed her admiration for Thomas, who won the show, and hoped that the group could move past the conflict. The situation has sparked a broader discussion about accountability, respect, and the impact of social media on public figures. ITV and Bullard's representatives have yet to comment on the allegations





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jimmy Bullard Adam Thomas I'm A Celebrity ITV Legal Action

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ant McPartlin Faces Jimmy Bullard After Explosive I'm A Celebrity FinaleA chaotic I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! All Stars finale culminated in a heated on-air argument between Jimmy Bullard and hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, followed by an awkward encounter outside the studio. The dispute centers around accusations of selective editing and claims of abusive behavior.

Read more »

Ant McPartlin surrounded by security during tense run-in with Jimmy BullardMembers of security have been pictured at Ant McPartlin's side during a tense run-in with I'm A Celebrity... South Africa star Jimmy Bullard

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity Finale Descends into Chaos as Gemma Collins Condemns Bullard and HayeGemma Collins and Sinitta stormed off the I'm A Celebrity All Stars finale set following a heated dispute between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard, leading to accusations of bullying and aggressive behavior. Collins has publicly criticized Bullard and David Haye, while Adam Thomas has begun therapy to cope with the aftermath.

Read more »

ITV star defends Adam Thomas after Jimmy Bullard row at I'm A Celebrity finalI'm A Celebrity: South Africa star Adam Thomas was crowned winner last night, but the final descended into a dramatic row between Adam and Jimmy Bullard.

Read more »

Jimmy Bullard Reveals 'I'm A Celebrity' Appearance Was 'For The Money' Amidst Explosive Finale DramaFormer footballer Jimmy Bullard details his financial reasons for appearing on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' South Africa, sparking further controversy during a chaotic live final featuring a heated exchange with Adam Thomas and accusations of biased editing.

Read more »

I'm a Celebrity Feud: Viewers Debate Jimmy Bullard's Claims After Pre-Trial Clip SurfacesFans of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! are revisiting the heated clash between Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas after a pre-trial clip contradicts Jimmy's explanation for his actions. The incident, which led to Jimmy's early departure from the show, has sparked renewed debate about who was at fault.

Read more »