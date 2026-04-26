Jimmy Bullard Reveals 'I'm A Celebrity' Appearance Was 'For The Money' Amidst Explosive Finale Drama

Former footballer Jimmy Bullard details his financial reasons for appearing on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' South Africa, sparking further controversy during a chaotic live final featuring a heated exchange with Adam Thomas and accusations of biased editing.

Former professional footballer Jimmy Bullard has revealed the financial motivations behind his participation in ' I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

' South Africa, openly admitting he joined the show 'for the money'. Bullard detailed the specifics of his contract, explaining how his payout was affected by the timing of his departure. He clarified that leaving during a trial guaranteed full payment, while quitting back at camp resulted in a significantly reduced 'small percentage' of his agreed fee. This revelation came during a chaotic and tense live final in London, where Adam Thomas was crowned 'Jungle Legend'.

The finale was marred by a heated exchange between Bullard and Thomas, stemming from an incident during the show's recording last year. Bullard accused Thomas of being 'abusive, aggressive and intimidating' after Thomas quit a trial, leading to Bullard's subsequent decision to leave the show. Bullard defended his choice to depart during the trial, emphasizing the importance of the money for himself and his family.

He also referenced a previous financial loss of £625,000 due to a failed investment scheme as a contributing factor to his monetary focus. He explained that a 'light bulb moment' during a trial prompted his decision, initially believing he was simply choosing Thomas, not realizing it would lead to someone going home. He insisted he had no prior animosity towards Thomas and had informed both production and fellow contestant Craig Charles of his intention to 'pull the plug'.

The controversy extended beyond the Bullard-Thomas conflict. The All Stars series has been plagued by reports of bullying and disagreements among cast members, including David Haye. During the live final, Gemma Collins and Sinitta reportedly stormed off stage in frustration. Bullard further claimed that the broadcast editing omitted crucial context, specifically the use of offensive language, and accused the show of presenting a biased narrative.

He expressed frustration that the show did not air the full extent of the confrontation, including the use of a particularly offensive term. Adam Thomas issued an apology for his actions, acknowledging his emotions ran high and expressing love for Bullard.

However, David Haye interjected, suggesting the editing favored Bullard and downplayed the reciprocal nature of the interactions. The situation prompted a stern rebuke from hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who urged Haye to refrain from interrupting. ITV representatives have been contacted for comment on the matter. Craig Charles also weighed in, stating that the show is ultimately 'all for the money'





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