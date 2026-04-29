Jimmy Bullard’s Past ‘I’m A Celeb’ Behavior Resurfaces Amid Bullying Row

A clip of Jimmy Bullard’s harsh comments towards Jake Quickenden from his 2014 ‘I’m A Celeb’ appearance has gone viral as he clashes with Adam Thomas over accusations of bullying and editing on the show.

A resurfaced clip from Jimmy Bullard ’s previous appearance on ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! ’ in 2014 is gaining traction online, coinciding with the ongoing controversy surrounding his recent altercation with Adam Thomas .

The clip shows Bullard aggressively questioning Jake Quickenden’s place on the show, using derogatory language and belittling his career. He repeatedly asks Quickenden what skills he brings to the jungle, suggesting he doesn’t deserve to be there, and uses offensive terms to describe him. Bullard later dismissed the comments as ‘banter’ between friends, but the footage is now being re-examined in light of his accusations of bullying against Adam Thomas during the recent live final.

The current dispute erupted during the live final when Bullard confronted Thomas about an expletive-filled argument they had in the jungle, alleging that ITV selectively edited the footage to portray Thomas in a more favorable light. He described Thomas’s behavior as ‘aggressive and threatening’ and demanded the full, unedited tape be aired. This demand led to a chaotic scene on set, with hosts Ant and Dec struggling to regain control.

The resurfaced clip of Bullard’s interaction with Quickenden has fueled the debate about his own behavior on the show and whether his accusations against Thomas are hypocritical. Social media users are divided, with some condemning Bullard’s past actions as bullying, while others defend it as harmless banter typical of male camaraderie. Bullard has since been seen in public for the first time since the explosive final, appearing downcast at a train station.

He is reportedly considering legal action against ITV, further escalating the conflict. The controversy stems from an incident during a jungle trial where Bullard uttered the words ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! ’ in an attempt to leave the show while still receiving his full fee, effectively sending both himself and Thomas home. This triggered a heated exchange, with Thomas reportedly using abusive language.

While Thomas has apologized for his behavior, Bullard maintains that the televised version of the argument did not fully capture the extent of Thomas’s aggression, claiming the use of even more offensive language. The situation has sparked widespread discussion about reality TV editing, the definition of bullying, and the acceptable boundaries of ‘banter.

’ The live final has been described by viewers as the ‘most dramatic night in reality TV history,’ leaving co-stars in tears and security personnel flanking the hosts





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