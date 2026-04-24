Jimmy Bullard Set to Confront Adam Thomas at I'm A Celebrity Final

Former footballer Jimmy Bullard is expected to address a dispute with Adam Thomas during the live final of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, while Beverley Callard will miss the event due to health reasons following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Former professional footballer Jimmy Bullard is reportedly preparing to address a contentious incident with fellow celebrity Adam Thomas during the live final of I'm A Celebrity ...

Get Me Out Of Here! on Friday. The tension stems from a Bushtucker Trial filmed in South Africa last year, where Bullard allegedly refused to participate, potentially jeopardizing Thomas's position in the competition as they were paired together. This refusal sparked a heated exchange, with Thomas reportedly expressing significant frustration and anger towards Bullard.

Despite initial concerns that Bullard might not attend the final, hosts Ant and Dec have confirmed his presence, fueling speculation that he intends to use the platform to share his perspective on the events that unfolded during the trial. Sources close to Bullard suggest he is determined to present his side of the story and is unafraid to deviate from the network's preferred narrative.

The dispute between Bullard and Thomas remains unresolved, with reports indicating they are currently not on speaking terms. The incident occurred during a team trial where Bullard declared 'I'm a celebrity, get me out of here,' leading to Thomas's outburst. The source stated that Bullard is seeking 'sweet revenge' by finally revealing his account of the situation.

This comes after reports surfaced earlier in the week suggesting Bullard could have faced a financial penalty – a 20 percent reduction in his appearance fee – had he chosen to skip the final. The situation highlights the potential for dramatic confrontation during the live broadcast, as both celebrities are expected to be present.

The pre-recorded nature of the series, filmed in Kruger National Park, adds another layer to the anticipation, as viewers have only seen a portion of the interactions between the contestants. The final promises to be a compelling culmination of the season, not only due to the unresolved conflict between Bullard and Thomas but also due to the emotional circumstances surrounding another former campmate.

Adding a poignant note to the final, actress Beverley Callard has announced she will be unable to attend due to medical advice. Callard was forced to withdraw from the show earlier due to ill health, and has since been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. In a heartfelt video message shared on Instagram from her home in Dublin, she expressed her disappointment at missing the event but emphasized the importance of prioritizing her health and following medical guidance.

She explained that the combination of travel and a late night would be too strenuous given her current condition. Callard will participate remotely via Zoom, allowing her to connect with her former campmates. Her announcement underscores the personal challenges faced by the contestants and adds a layer of sensitivity to the celebratory atmosphere of the final. The I'm A Celebrity...

Get Me Out Of Here! live final is scheduled to air on Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, promising a mix of drama, resolution, and heartfelt moments





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

I'm A Celebrity Jimmy Bullard Adam Thomas Beverley Callard ITV Bushtucker Trial Celebrity Revenge Final Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I'm A Celeb's Jimmy Bullard breaks silence on huge Adam Thomas rowI'm A Celebrity star Jimmy Bullard has addressed his clash with Adam Thomas on the ITV show

Read more »

Jimmy Bullard Breaks Silence on 'I'm A Celebrity' Row with Adam Thomas, Confirms Reunion AppearanceJimmy Bullard addresses the explosive argument with Adam Thomas on 'I'm A Celebrity South Africa', revealing he will share his side of the story during the live final reunion. The dispute arose after Bullard forfeited a Bushtucker Trial, potentially eliminating both himself and Thomas from the competition.

Read more »

Adam Thomas breaks silence after I'm A Celebrity row with Jimmy BullardAdam Thomas has broken his silence after a heated row with Jimmy Bullard on I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, sharing a heartfelt message that praised just five of his campmates

Read more »

'I witnessed Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas arguing - here's what happened'Sinitta has claimed ITV edited footage as she shares her eyewitness account of the heated row between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard on I'm A Celebrity... South Africa

Read more »

'I witnessed Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard's row and something was missing'I'm A Celebrity campmate Sinitta has opened up about the disagreement between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard

Read more »

ITV responds to Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard kick row claimsITV has issued an official response to rumours that unaired scenes between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard on I'm A Celebrity were edited out

Read more »