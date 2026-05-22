Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Give Stephen Colbert an Unusual Sendoff as The Late Show Ends

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel are giving their friend Stephen Colbert an unusual sendoff as The Late Show airs its last episode on Thursday by closing their own sets and going dark in late-night solidarity.

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel are giving their friend Stephen Colbert an unusual sendoff as The Late Show airs its last episode on Thursday by closing their own sets and going dark in late-night solidarity.

Instead of their usual programming, their shows will air reruns, allowing the spotlight to shine solely on Colbert. Fallon concluded his Wednesday show with a nod to Colbert, thanking viewers for watching and wishing him a great show the next day. Fallon also planned to watch Colbert during his 11:35 p.m. time slot, but The Tonight Show will air a new episode on Friday with guests Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and musical guest Maluma.

Kimmel's set also went dark in 2015 when Colbert's predecessor, David Letterman, signed off as host of The Late Show. Days before the death knell, Colbert assembled Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers, John Oliver, and the now-retired Letterman to help him throw some CBS furniture off the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater, including Colbert's office chair. Antics aside, Colbert recently revealed he's feeling philosophical about CBS' decision to axe the late-night TV talk show.

He said, 'I mean, you can't do this forever. You have to think about, well, when is the right time to end your tenure? I didn't think this soon, but I mean, who knows?

' Colbert also shared how he'll be spending his first day after The Late Show ends, stating that he's going to his brother's wedding in Washington D.C. and that his family will be getting drunk and singing. Colbert is looking forward to the focus being on his brother rather than himself for once, saying, 'It's great, I love it. The next day focus is not on me, focus is on my brother. So much better.

We'll get drunk and we'll sing. We all think we have good voices. That's the great danger of our family, especially the men. It'll be great.





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Jimmy Fallon Jimmy Kimmel Stephen Colbert The Late Show CBS

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