Jimmy Kimmel Blasts LA Mayoral Hopeful Spencer Pratt as 'Narcissist Looking for Attention'

Jimmy Kimmel had a scathing rant against LA mayoral hopeful Spencer Pratt on his late-night talk show, accusing him of being a narcissist looking for attention. Kimmel compared Pratt to Donald Trump, saying that both men are 'screaming jerks' who are more interested in promoting themselves than in actually governing the city.

Jimmy Kimmel had his sights set on LA mayoral hopeful Spencer Pratt in a blistering rant on Wednesday night's episode of his eponymous late-night talk show.

The 58-year-old comedian accused Pratt of merely being a narcissist looking for attention as he tried to crater the former Hills star's campaign. Kimmel launched his barrage against the 42-year-old former Hills star - which included comparisons between Pratt and Donald Trump - despite admitting in the same monologue that Los Angeles under incumbent Mayor Karen Bass 'is a mess.

' The Daily Mail has reached out to Pratt's representative for comment. The attacks on the registered Republican on Jimmy Kimmel Live come after he managed to put politics aside earlier on Wednesday to pay tribute to his longtime friend and former Man Show co-host, the conservative comedian Adam Carolla, when his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled. Despite the anti-Pratt slant of his monologue, Kimmel began by outlining the dispiriting state of city.

The 58-year-old comedian accused Pratt of merely being a narcissist looking for attention as he tried to crater the former Hills star's campaign - despite admitting in the same monologue that Los Angeles under incumbent Mayor Karen Bass 'is a mess'; Pratt seen Thursday in NYC 'Here in Los Angeles, we have a very LA race for mayor on our hands here,' Kimmel said.

'This city, let's be honest, this city is a mess. That is something that became especially obvious during the fires.

'But the people running the city, when you say this place is a mess, they go





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