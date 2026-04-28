Jimmy Kimmel Defends Controversial Melania Trump Joke Amid Shooting Aftermath

Jimmy Kimmel responds to backlash over his 'expectant widow' joke about Melania Trump, addressing the attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and criticizing the Trump administration's rhetoric.

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the controversy surrounding his joke about Melania Trump , which took on a darker tone following the attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner .

The late-night host had previously remarked that the First Lady looked 'like an expectant widow,' a comment that drew criticism from the Trumps, who called for his firing. Kimmel defended his joke, stating it was a lighthearted roast about the age difference between Donald and Melania Trump, not a call to violence. He acknowledged the trauma experienced by those at the dinner, including the Trumps, and expressed sympathy while maintaining his stance on free speech.

Kimmel also used the opportunity to criticize the Trump administration, referencing past incidents and the President's rhetoric. He joked about FBI Director Kash Patel's absence during the crisis and even found common ground with Trump on the idea of building a White House ballroom for security reasons. The monologue concluded with Kimmel mocking Trump's recent 60 Minutes interview, where he clashed with journalist Norah O'Donnell over the shooter's manifesto.

Throughout the segment, Kimmel balanced humor with serious reflection on the events, emphasizing the need to reject violent rhetoric while defending his right to satire





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jimmy Kimmel Melania Trump White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Attempt Free Speech

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jimmy Kimmel Faces Backlash for Melania Trump Joke Before White House Correspondents' Dinner ShootingJimmy Kimmel was criticized for joking that Melania Trump looked like an 'expectant widow' during a parody of the White House Correspondents' Dinner, just days before a shooting disrupted the real event. The incident, which saw Secret Service agents swarm the venue after gunfire erupted, has sparked outrage against Kimmel's remarks, with critics calling them tasteless and divisive. The shooter, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, was swiftly apprehended, and President Trump addressed the nation afterward, vowing resilience against threats.

Read more »

Melania Trump Condemns Jimmy Kimmel's 'Hateful' Rhetoric Amidst White House ShootingFirst Lady Melania Trump publicly criticized Jimmy Kimmel for a controversial joke made days before a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, accusing him of spreading hate and contributing to political division. The incident has sparked debate about the impact of political rhetoric and security concerns.

Read more »

Melania Trump hits out at Jimmy Kimmel over 'hateful and violent rhetoric' just days before shootingKimmel made a joke days before the shooting at the White House Correspondents' dinner, calling Melania an 'expectant widow'.

Read more »

Donald Trump demands Jimmy Kimmel be fired over Melania Trump 'expectant widow' jokeDonald Trump has called for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired over a joke the late-night host made about First Lady Melania Trump, calling her the 'glow of an expectant widow'

Read more »

Donald Trump demands Jimmy Kimmel is sacked by ABC after 'expectant widow' Melania jokeDonald Trump has demanded ABC fire Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host made a joke about Melania Trump, calling her an 'expectant widow'

Read more »

Melania Trump Condemns Jimmy Kimmel's Skit as Hateful and ViolentMelania Trump publicly criticized Jimmy Kimmel for a monologue performed before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, deeming his jokes about her and her family hateful, violent, and divisive. The criticism comes shortly after an incident at the actual dinner where shots were fired.

Read more »