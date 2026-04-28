Jimmy Kimmel Defiant as White House Demands ABC Fire Him Over Melania Trump Joke

Jimmy Kimmel remains unfazed by calls from the White House to fire him after a controversial joke about Melania Trump, with insiders revealing the comedian is confident in his position. The backlash follows a mock speech where Kimmel joked about the First Lady's 'expectant widow' glow, which aired just before an assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Despite pressure from the Trumps, ABC and Disney show no signs of terminating Kimmel's contract, which expires in 2027.

Jimmy Kimmel has remained defiant in the face of mounting pressure from the White House following a controversial joke about First Lady Melania Trump . The late-night host, known for his sharp political satire, aired a mock speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner where he quipped that Melania had 'the glow of an expectant widow.

' The remark, which aired just two days before the actual event, took on a darkly ironic tone when an armed gunman attempted to storm the dinner in what authorities believe was an assassination plot targeting President Donald Trump and his cabinet. Despite calls from the Trumps for ABC to fire Kimmel, insiders reveal the comedian is unconcerned about losing his job, which pays him a reported $15 million annually.

A source close to Kimmel dismissed the White House's outrage, stating, 'We don't care.

' The team reportedly finds the backlash amusing, with one insider calling the Trumps 'thin-skinned' and accusing them of being unable to handle criticism. Kimmel was seen arriving at his Los Angeles studio on Monday, unfazed by the controversy, alongside his wife Molly McNearney.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump issued a scathing statement, labeling Kimmel a 'coward' and urging ABC to take action, arguing that he should not have a platform to 'spread hate.

' However, Kimmel's camp argues that the joke was clearly satire and that the White House is hypocritical, given President Trump's history of inflammatory remarks. A second source confirmed that neither ABC nor Disney, the parent company of ABC, is considering firing or suspending Kimmel again, especially with his contract set to expire in May 2027. The network and the comedian are expected to part ways amicably when his deal ends, allowing both parties to move on without further conflict.

Kimmel, who was suspended for a week in September 2025 over comments about Charlie Kirk's murder, has reportedly grown confident that ABC will not interfere with his work. The situation highlights the ongoing tension between late-night comedians and the Trump administration, with Kimmel's team framing the dispute as a battle of free speech against what they see as thin-skinned political figures.

As the controversy unfolds, both sides appear to be playing a waiting game, with Kimmel continuing his show and the White House maintaining its criticism. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Kimmel, Disney, and ABC for further comment





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