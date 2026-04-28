Jimmy Kimmel Faces Backlash Over Melania Trump Joke as Oz Pearlman Pulls Out of Show

Jimmy Kimmel is under fire for a joke about Melania Trump, leading to Oz Pearlman's withdrawal from his show. The controversy has sparked debates about comedy, media ethics, and political discourse.

The world of late-night television has been rocked by controversy following a series of events involving Jimmy Kimmel , the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and his recent comments about First Lady Melania Trump .

The situation escalated dramatically after Kimmel made a joke on his show last week, referring to Melania as an 'expectant widow,' a remark that has drawn widespread condemnation, particularly in light of the subsequent attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which both Donald and Melania Trump attended. The incident has sparked a heated debate about the boundaries of comedy, the responsibilities of public figures, and the role of media in shaping public discourse.

In response to the backlash, mentalist Oz Pearlman, who was scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live as a guest, has withdrawn from the show. According to reports from CNN, Pearlman backed out of his appearance alongside comedian Anthony Anderson on Monday night's episode. His spot was filled by Jon Lovett, co-host of the podcast Pod Save America.

The decision to pull out comes amid growing pressure on ABC, the network that airs Kimmel's show, to take action against the host. Both Donald and Melania Trump have publicly called for Kimmel's firing, with Melania describing his remarks as 'hateful and violent rhetoric' that divides the country. She further accused Kimmel of hiding behind ABC's support to spread hate, urging the network to take a stand against his behavior.

The controversy has also brought to light the broader tensions between late-night comedians and political figures. Kimmel has a history of targeting the president in his comedy, and this is not the first time his remarks have sparked outrage. Last fall, he was suspended by ABC following a comment about the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, though he was later reinstated.

In his return, Kimmel defended his statements, arguing that he was not making light of Kirk's killing but rather critiquing the political climate. The current situation has reignited debates about the limits of comedic expression and the ethical responsibilities of media personalities.

Meanwhile, Oz Pearlman has shared details about his performance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, revealing that he had correctly guessed the name of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's unborn daughter just moments before gunfire erupted at the event. The incident has added another layer of complexity to the ongoing controversy, highlighting the unpredictable nature of live events and the potential consequences of inflammatory rhetoric





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