Jimmy Kimmel Feud with Trump as James Bond Actor Comments Sparked Controversy

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel revived his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump after Trump was apparently linked to the iconic movie spy James Bond during a casting discussion. The White House responded to the controversy with a visual post featuring a stylized image of Trump holding a gun and the number '007'.

Jimmy Kimmel has reignited his long-running feud with President Donald Trump , taking aim at the former reality star after he appeared to liken himself to iconic movie spy James Bond .

The debate was sparked when casting director Nina Gold, who is involved in the search for the next James Bond, discussed what qualities the next actor should bring to the iconic spy. Speaking at Cannes, Gold suggested the new 007 should commit to multiple films and 'ooze sex appeal.

' The comments quickly caught attention in political circles, with the White House responding on Saturday by posting a stylized image of Trump holding a gun, overlaid with a silhouette and the number '007' alongside the slogan 'Make America Great Again. ' Kimmel seized on the moment during his monologue, mocking both Trump and the official account’s post suggesting the president as a Bond-style figure.

Jimmy Kimmel has long made Trump and his administration a central focus of his satire - a rivalry that ultimately contributed to his show being temporarily pulled off the air by ABC’s parent company. The role of Bond has previously been portrayed by Craig, as well as Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan. Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson, Jacob Elordi, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are currently in the mix to take over the role





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