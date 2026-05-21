Jimmy Kimmel lambasts Elon Musk for criticizing Christopher Nolan's casting of Lupita Nyong'o in The Odyssey

Jimmy Kimmel has criticized Elon Musk for his criticism of Christopher Nolan's casting of black actress Lupita Nyong'o in his adaptation of The Odyssey. Nyong'o, 43, has been enlisted to play Greek mythology's Helen of Troy, the ravishing daughter of Zeus whose 'face launched a thousand ships.' Her hiring was met with online backlash, including from conservative pundit Matt Walsh, who questioned why Nolan would give the 'most beautiful woman' role to a white woman.

Jimmy Kimmel has lambasted Elon Musk for criticizing Christopher Nolan 's casting of black actress Lupita Nyong'o in his adaptation of The Odyssey . Nyong'o, 43, has been enlisted to play Greek mythology's Helen of Troy, the ravishing daughter of Zeus whose 'face launched a thousand ships,' in that her seduction by Troy's prince Paris resulted in the Trojan War.

The acclaimed actress, who won an Oscar for the 2013 historical drama 12 Years a Slave, will also feature in the film as Helen's sister Clytemnestra. Her hiring was greeted by online backlash, including from conservative pundit Matt Walsh, who fumed on X that nobody 'on the planet' regards Nyong'o as the world's most beautiful woman but that Nolan 'knows that he would be called racist if he gave'the most beautiful woman' role to a white woman.

Musk, who owns the social media platform, responded to Walsh by writing: 'True,' eliciting pushback on Instagram from Alec Baldwin. Now Kimmel has entered the fray, admonishing Musk to 'stay in your lane' while mocking the tycoon's Tesla Cybertruck on his late-night talk show





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Jimmy Kimmel Elon Musk Christopher Nolan Lupita Nyong'o The Odyssey Helen Of Troy Greek Mythology Oscar Matt Walsh Alec Baldwin Tesla Cybertruck Academy Awards Christopher Nolan Lupita Nyong'o The Odyssey Helen Of Troy Greek Mythology Oscar Matt Walsh Alec Baldwin Tesla Cybertruck Academy Awards Christopher Nolan Lupita Nyong'o The Odyssey Helen Of Troy Greek Mythology Oscar Matt Walsh Alec Baldwin Tesla Cybertruck Academy Awards

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